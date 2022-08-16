A court in the United States has convicted a young man from Ghana for defrauding many people in multiple states

The convict, Abdul Inusah, faces a maximum penalty of 50 years in prison

US prosecutors said Inusah and his crime syndicate exploited vulnerable people in the America

A Federal Court in the United States has convicted a Ghanaian identified as Abdul Inusah for his role in a crime syndicate based in Huntington that defrauded people in multiple states.

Inusah, 31 years, and his co-conspirators use false online identities to rip people off, according to a press statement released by US Department of Justice.

The trial lasted for three days, after which a federal jury convicted Inusah. He is scheduled to be sentenced on November 21, 2022, and faces a maximum penalty of 50 years in prison.

United States District Judge Robert C. Chambers presided over the jury trial.

How Inusah and his syndicate defrauded people

According to the US Department of Justice press statement dated August 13, 2022, Inusah was part of a conspiracy that targeted victims using false personas via email, text messaging, online dating and social media websites.

“From at least January 2018 through at least December 2019, the scheme sought to induce victims into believing they were in a romantic relationship, friendship, or business relationship with the various false personas. The victims were persuaded to send money for a variety of false and fraudulent reasons for the benefit of the false personas,” the statement explained.

One false persona, “Miarama,” according to the prosecutors, was used to induce an Alabama resident into providing $106,000 via wire transfers and cashier’s checks.

The amount included $48,000 to pay overdue taxes on a nonexistent gold inheritance in Ghana and $21,000 wired to Bitsav Supply LLC, a shell company set up by Inusah.

Another false persona, “Grace,” persuaded a Washington resident to wire funds so “Grace” could maintain her South African cocoa plantation and move to the United States to marry the victim. Other victims of the false personas included residents of Ohio and Florida.

The jury found Inusah guilty of receipt of stolen money, conspiracy to commit money laundering, and two counts of wire fraud. The wire fraud counts involve a pair of $2,000 Zelle wire transfers to Inusah from the money obtained using the “Miarama” false persona in January 2019.

US State Attorney Reacts To Fraud In Multiple States

United States Attorney Will Thompson said it was heartbreaking how Inusah and his crime syndicate exploited vulnerable people.

“Some of the victims did not recognise themselves as victims and continued to believe these false personas were real and that they were in actual relationships," said Will Thompson.

