The Ningo-Prampram MP, Sam George, has joined calls urging President Akufo-Addo not to send soldiers to Niger

George stressed that Ghana's soldiers are not equipped enough for a military intervention in another country

The MP also accused President Akufo-Addo of succumbing to the desires of countries in the West

The Ningo-Prampram MP, Sam George, has warned President Akufo-Addo not to order a military intervention in Niger following the country’s coup.

He believes Ghana’s military personnel are not prepared enough to intervene in Niger.

Sam George (R) echoed the sentiment of late President Mills (C) in his warning to President Akufo-Addo (L). Source: Facebook/@NanaAddoDankwaAkufoAddo/@SamuelNarteyGeorge. Wikimedia Commons

Source: Facebook

In a post on social media, George said President Akufo-Addo would be sending them to their “untimely, useless death.”

“You know better than us all the pitiful state of our armed forces for a foreign military intervention in another sovereign state. You know that despite the professional attitude and disposition of our gallant officers, you have failed to retool and equip our forces.”

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

In addition, George contends that any intervention with ECOWAS in the Niger political crisis would be illegal per Article 2(4) of the UN Charter.

He further accused the president of doing the bidding of “Western puppet masters.”

In addition, George evoked the famous words of later President John Atta Mills, saying “dzi wo fie asem, Mr President.”

“Any decision to commit our men and women of the Ghana Armed Forces to a senseless and needless war would demand the approval of Parliament and we demand same,” he stressed further.

President Akufo-Addo has already indicated that Ghana will contribute troops to a regional standby force to restore the ousted president Mohamed Bazoum and his government.

Akufo-Addo condemns coups

YEN.com.gh reported earlier that President Akufo-Addo condemned coups in the West Africa subregion shortly after the Niger coup.

Speaking at Liberia's 147th Independence Day celebrations, the President said ECOWAS must fight together to end coups in the subregion.

Akufo-Addo said fighting unconstitutional takeovers of governments in the region would be the surest way to banish rampant poverty.

Warning against ECOWAS intervention

YEN.com.gh also reported that ECOWAS was warned against foreign military intervention in Niger by the military leaders of Mali and Burkina Faso.

The military leaders said they would support General Abdourahamane Tchiani, who toppled President Mohamed Bazoum's government in Niger.

The allied forces of Mali, Burkina Faso and Niger warned ECOWAS that any attempt to carry out its threat would be a declaration of war.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh