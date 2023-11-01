The Electoral Commission has begun processes in Parliament to establish the Guan constituency

The commission has initiated the replacement of ID cards for the constituents of Guan in preparation for the 2024 elections

The Electoral Commission (EC) has presented a Constitutional Instrument to Parliament to create the Guan constituency.

These areas could not vote for a Parliamentary candidate in the 2020 election.

The EC has also initiated the replacement of ID cards for the constituents of Guan in preparation for the 2024 general elections.

Guan will comprise the SALL areas, formerly under Hohoe, before the creation of the Oti Region.

A Deputy Chair at the EC, Samuel Tettey, said voter ID cards bearing the Jasikan District have been changed. They will now have the code of the Guan District.

CSO urges citizens to challenge EC

A civil society organisation, CARE GHANA, earlier charged citizens to take an interest in the concerns raised about the voter registration exercise.

The CSO’s Executive Director, David Kumi Addo, told YEN.com.gh that citizens could also pursue legal action because of the concerns about disenfranchisement.

The group also believes the EC is undermining the decentralisation efforts with its actions.

IMANI President blasts EC

IMANI Africa's President, Franklin Cudjoe, criticised the EC's conduct during the limited voter registration exercise.

Cudjoe described the EC as lawless when commencing the limited voter registration exercise.

The IMANI Africa boss also complained that the EC has refused to listen to recommendations.

The NDC sued the EC because it had restricted the upcoming voter registration exercise to its district offices.

The Convention People’s Party, the All People’s Congress, the Liberal Party of Ghana and the Great Consolidated Popular Party joined the NDC in the lawsuit.

Source: YEN.com.gh