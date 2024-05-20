Medikal, in a social media post, detailed how he has been abused countless times by his wife, Fella Makafui, and how he has been suffering in silence

The musician and Fella Makafui's marital issues have been public for the past month, with Medikal bringing to light several issues in their union

Medikal and Fella Makafui have been reportedly trying to get divorced for the past year and have been said to be separated for a while now

Ghanaian musician Medikal has taken to social media to share his experiences of domestic abuse at the hands of his wife, Fella Makafui. The couple, whose marital issues have been public knowledge for the past month, are reportedly on the brink of divorce.

Medikal detailed his ordeal in a post on X, stating that Fella Makafui had physically abused him on numerous occasions. He revealed that the police at Nanakrom Lakeside were aware of the situation, as he had to call them in for his safety.

The musician said domestic abuse against men is often overlooked. He mentioned that he was tired of staying quiet and was ready to speak up.

Medikal receives support amidst abuse

YEN.com.gh gathered some reactions from social media users.

cerelac01 said:

Chale just left the house give am, your life be precious. Money no bi anything give you chale. Focus on yourself and your kids.

Mmonkoaa reacted:

Say everything and free your mind Idolo no make somebody k!ll you and later enjoy your money with somebody

Gomez_atletico commented:

You are really paving way for other men to also voice up …..keep it up

Funny Face supports Medikal

In another story, Comedian Funny Face dropped a heartfelt message for rapper Medikal amid his marital issues with his estranged wife, Fella Makafui.

Funny Face shared the message on X, where he encouraged Medikal that things would get better soon and that if no one understood his predicament, he did.

Many people have talked about Funny Face's touching message, and they have highlighted issues with his baby mama, Vanessa Nicole.

