The financially disadvantaged parents of newborn triplets have received over GH¢1,000, food, and other items

In an interview, social media influencer Nana Tea disclosed that the couple are residents of a village in Suhum in the Eastern Region

He shared heartwarming photos of the couple, the adorable triplets, and the items they received with YEN.com.gh

Financially disadvantaged parents of newborn triplets in a village in Suhum Municipal District in the Eastern Region of Ghana have received help from dozens of people.

In an interview with YEN.com.gh, social media influencer, Nana Tea, born James Annor Tetteh, said one Madam Michy told him about the babies.

''[She] sent me some triplets around her neighborhood that needed some help. Fortunately, madam Paulina from South Africa came to my inbox and wanted to bless either a twin or triplets,'' he said.

Photo of the parents of the triplets. Source: Nana Tea

Source: Facebook

Nana Tea confirmed that the benefactor sent him GH¢500 for items to be given to the triplets.

The social media influencer said other people gave more than GH¢500, food items, and toiletries to the parents.

Nana Tea shared heartwarming photos from the presentation with YEN.com.gh.

See them below:

Photos showing parents of triplets. Source: Nana Tea

Source: Facebook

