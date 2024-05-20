Ghanaian gospel music Philipa Baafi in a recent interview with Graphic Showbiz, has tipped fellow gospel musician Nacee to win AOTY at the TGMAs

She said under the year of review, Nacee has worked harder than all the others he has been nominated with

Philipa Baafi celebrates 25 years in the music industry, and to climax her milestone, she has released a new single titled "Eda Ho Pefee"

It is that time of year again when Ghanaian artistes are celebrated for their amazing work in the past year.

Ghanaian gospel musician Philipa Baafi has wholeheartedly supported her fellow artist, Nacee, in her bid for him to win the Artiste of the Year award at this year's Telecel Ghana Music Awards.

According to her, Nacee was the outstanding act from last year.

Phlipa Baafi's Reason

According to the gospel singer, even though Nacee faces stiff competition from Artsites such as King Promise, Sarkodie and Stonebwoy, he stands out from them, considering his song "Aseda" resonated more with people last year.

She added that Nacee had to work harder and was more deserving of being crowned the Artiste of the Year on the night.

"Gospel music has significantly evolved, thanks to God's grace. It's no surprise, considering the remarkable contributions of artists like Diana Hamilton, Joe Mettle, Piesie Esther, and others who have made us all proud. Therefore, it's no shock to me that Nacee has been working tirelessly and earned a well-deserved spot this year. I'm confident he will excel in this category; his powerful song has gained substantial traction, and I am certain he will win the ultimate prize," she said

Philipa Baafi is gearing up to mark a special milestone: her 25th year in the music industry. She's also promoting her newest release, "Eda Ho Pefee", to celebrate this achievement.

Meanwhile, the 2024 TGMAs will take place on Saturday, June 1, at the Grand Arena of the Accra International Conference Centre (AICC).

