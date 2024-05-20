Inaki Williams adjudged the Best African player in the Spanish top-flight, La Liga

This comes after an impressive season with The Athletic Club, scoring 12 goals and providing three assists in 34 games

The Black Stars forward amassed 24 percent of the votes cast by a jury of seasoned African journalists

Black Stars and Athletic Bilbao striker Inaki Williams has chalked a new milestone, crowning his trophy-winning season in the Spanish top flight.

The player has been adjudged the Best African player in La Liga for the 2023/2024 season.

Other notable stars who were in pole position to win the award were Real Madrid's Brahim Diaz and Sevilla's Yousef En-Nesyri from Morocco.

Inaki Williams talks about his new milestone

According to Super Sports, Inaki Williams' season performance earned 24 percent of the total votes from an adjudicating jury of African sports journalists from across 31 counties.

The Black Stars player dedicated the award to his Ghanaian roots and expressed his emotions about the opportunity to represent his African colleagues.

“My roots in Ghana are as deep as my love for Bilbao and Athletic Club. I hope to be in contention for this same award next season,” Inaki added as he shared his thoughts as this season's recipient of the Best African Player award.

Netizens hail Inaki Williams

YEN.com.gh gathered a few comments from fans as they hailed Inaki Williams for his recent milestone.

@MrGbuntui said:

This is what Jordan Ayew and his brother wanted to destroy.. but Nyame Nti inaki take am

@FutbolBrain1821 wrote:

Congratulations to La Liga, I didn't know if this award exists, I can't wait to see it in other top leagues

@MaitreGbeho commented:

What in the Kunta Kinte is this award ‍♂️

@_Kwabena_Kodua remarked:

Congratulations to himWell deserved ❤️❤️

@Itiiri_jr noted:

So they had remind him that he is an African

@TheOboiGh shared:

Racist country giving out African player awards is revolting

@emunaara_chewt added:

They basically just wanted to give him something

Inaki Williams' fiance shares touching tribute

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Patricia Morales, the fiancée of Ghanaian footballer Iñaki Williams, had sent a touching message to him after his club. The Athletic Club won the Copa del Rey.

Patricia shared memorable pictures from the night Athletic Bilbao beat Mallorca to win the 24th Copa del Rey.

