Nana Akufo-Addo has condemned incessant coups in the West Africa sub-region shortly after reports of an attempted coup in Niger

Speaking at the 147th Independence Day celebrations of Liberia, the president said ECOWAS must fight together to end coups in the sub-region

Reports emerged on Wednesday that presidential guards have detained President Mohamed Bazoum of the Niger Republic inside the palace in Niamey

PAY ATTENTION: Be the first to follow YEN.com.gh on Threads! Click here!

Ghana's president Nana Akufo-Addo has urged his colleagues in West Africa to fight against the menace of coups that have plagued the sub-region.

Akufo-Addo, also the former Chairman of the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS), said coups destabilise the sub-region and derail development efforts.

“It is incumbent that we all stand together in our generation to defeat the menace of coups and guarantee the peace and stability which are essential to the rapid economic development of our areas," he said.

Nana Akufo-Addo meets US Secretary of State Antony Blinken (R) and a file photo of a group of military men. Source: Getty Images.

Source: Getty Images

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see YEN.com.gh News on your News Feed!

The president made the comment hours after reports Niger president, Mohamed Bazoum, has been detained by his special guards.

He was speaking at the 147th Independence Day celebration of Liberia held on Wednesday, July 26, 2023.

Akufo-Addo said ECOWAS states must fight the unconstitutional takeover of governments in the region because that would be the surest way to banish rampant poverty.

"We must reiterate our commitment to democratic governance in the ECOWAS space and reject all unconstitutional changes of government," he reiterated.

Tension as guards reportedly detain Niger president Bazoum

YEN.com.gh reported in a previous story that presidential guards have reportedly detained President Mohamed Bazoum of the Niger Republic inside the palace in Niamey.

The guards were said to be following an “ultimatum” by the army not to release President Bezoum after talks broke down.

The Niger Presidency, however, has issued a statement that Bazoum and his family are well after the unpleasant incident.

President Bola Tinubu issues strong statement on Niger coup

Meanwhile, YEN.com.gh has also reported that President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has issued a statement on the situation in Niger Republic.

Tinubu is the chairperson of the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) which Niger Republic is a member.

The Nigerian leader expressed serious displeasure with the alleged coup plot in the neighbouring nation.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh