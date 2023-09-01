A network of African youth that collaborate on security has said fears that Ghana may be hit with a coup are unfounded

The African Youth Security Network said a coup is unlikely in Ghana because the country's democracy is still strong and has not been violated

Founder Leoni Mills has told YEN.com.gh that the military in Ghana would not have a just cause to overthrow the current government

African Youth Security Network, a community of young security academics, professionals, and enthusiasts in Africa, has downplayed concerns that the wave of coups sweeping across the continent could trigger similar events in Ghana.

Founder of the Network, Leoni Mills, has said Ghana's democracy is strong and has not been violated.

She told YEN.com.gh in an exclusive interview that the military in Ghana would not have a just cause to overthrow the constitutional government at the present time.

"Ghana has the perception of a democracy since power changes hands and leaders abide by the constitution. It’s unlikely a coup can arise even though the conditions are harsh. The military tends to use clear violations of democracy as their reason but Ghana hasn’t reached that point yet," she said.

Leoni Mills' comment follows the coup in Gabon on Wednesday, August 30, 2023, that ousted long-serving president, Ali Bongo.

Ali Bongo's family had held power in Gabon for more than 50 years. As part of the coup, the military annulled the election that named Ali Bongo the winner for another term.

The deposed president has been accused of election fraud and corruption since he began ruling the oil-rich but poverty-stricken nation nearly 14 years ago.

Shortly after the coup in the central African state, images from the streets of Libreville capture residents celebrating the uprising and embracing the soldiers.

The coup in Gabon follows a similar event in Niger just last month.

The founder of the African Youth Security Network said the wave coups reflect the desire of the youth for accountable governance.

She told YEN.com.gh that Africa's huge youth population crave positive change.

"The average age of Africans is 19 so many of the youth yearn for change; unfortunately many governments make it so difficult to hold leaders accountable that they are now gravitating towards coups as the only other option," she said.

The new military junta in Gabon has named General Brice Oligui Nguema as the transitional president during a press conference on August 30, 2023.

ECOWAS' decision on Niger was hasty

In other news, YEN.com.gh has reported that security analyst Col Festus Aboagye (rtd) has criticised the ECOWAS for causing imminent food inflation in Ghana.

He said reports of food stuck inside Niger and the borders of Nigerien neighbouring countries like Benin following sanctions, could have been avoided.

According to Festus Aboagye, the sanctions ECOWAS slapped on Niger over the coup could have been incremental and gradual.

Also, ECOWAS has been warned not to initiate a foreign military intervention in Niger.

The warning was issued by the military leaders of Mali and Burkina Faso via a statement released on Monday, July 31.

The allied forces (Mali, Burkina Faso and Niger) warned ECOWAS that an attempt to carry out its threat would be a declaration of war.

