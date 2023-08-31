The military leaders in Gabon have taken a major action that has further changed the system of government in the Central African nation

The Gabon junta on Wednesday, August 30, named General Brice Oligui Nguema as the transition leader

The military leaders on Wednesday, seized control of power in the wake of the elections that ousted President Bongo secured a third term

The new military junta in Gabon named General Brice Oligui Nguema as the transitional president during a press conference on August 30, 2023.

The appointment comes hours after overthrowing President Ali Bongo.

According to a report by Bloomberg, General Nguema was head of the republican guard that placed ousted President Bongo under house arrest and annulled elections in which he secured a third term.

General Brice Oligui Nguema is the new leader of Gabon. Photo credit: The Instigator @Am_Blujay

Source: Twitter

At a press conference, an officer declared the following the presence of dozens of senior officers:

“General Oligui Nguema Brice was unanimously appointed chairman of the Committee for the Transition and Restoration of Institutions, chairman of the transition.”

AU Commission condemns coup in Gabon

Meanwhile, the head of the African Union Commission, Moussa Faki Mahamat, has reacted to political unrest in Gabon.

On Wednesday, August 30, Mahamat warned the Gabonese national army and security forces to adhere to their “republican vocation”.

This is as he also strongly condemned what he described as an “attempted coup” in Gabon.

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu in a swift reaction to the military takeover in Gabon, is currently on the phone with Canadian Prime Minister, Justin Trudeau about the possible way forward.

The presidency in a statement, noted that Tinubu is working closely with other Heads of States in the African Union towards a comprehensive consensus on the next steps forward.

Gabon coup: World leaders react as soldiers sack Ali Bongo

World leaders have continued to react to the military coup that ousted President Ali Bongo from power in Gabon after succeeding his father, Omar, in 2009.

The military announced they had overthrown Bongo on national television on Wednesday, August 30.

China's foreign ministry spokesperson, Wenbin, has called for the safety of President Bongo.

