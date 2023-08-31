Rwandan President Paul Kagame has made major changes to his military on Wednesday, August 30, 2023

Cameroon's long-serving president Paul Biya has taken a similar decision as announced on Twitter, now X

The reshuffles in Cameroon and Rwanda came a day after the military in Gabon overthrew President Ali Bongo

Rwanda and Cameroon have both made changes to military leadership a day after the military in Gabon seized power from President Ali Bongo and annulled elections that gave him a third term.

In Rwanda, the defence force has retired 12 generals and holders of other ranks in a move to change the set-up of the military.

In Cameroon, President Paul Biya has made major changes to his Ministry of Defence.

For many, the changes in both Rwanda and Cameroon were in response to the Gabon coup, the latest in a series of military takeovers in Africa.

12 army chiefs retired in Rwanda

On Twitter, Rwanda Defence Force (@RwandaMoD) announced the reshuffle as follows:

"Today, the CDS RDF Lt Gen M Muganga held meetings with HE Hazza AlQahtani, Ambassador of UAE to Rwanda and Colonel JE ACHU, Defence Attaché of Cameroon. They discussed ways to enhance defence cooperation between their respective countries."

Paul Kagame has been in power since 2000. He is considered one of the continent’s longest-serving leaders. In 2015 the Rwandan constitution was amended in a way that enables him to stay in power until 2034.

Biya announces reshuffle in his defence ministry

A statement from Biya on Wednesday announced changes in Cameroon’s defence ministry.

“Decree appointing officials to the Ministry of Defence,” he wrote on Twitter.

One of the changes Paul Biya has made was the delegate to the presidency in charge of defence, navy, police, and air force staff.

The Cameroonian president began his reign in 1982 after a coup.

Military sack Gabon's Ali Bongo

Akufo-Addo says coups are not solutions to Africa’s political and economic problems

Nana Akufo-Addo has said in the past that coups are not the solution to Africa’s political and economic problems.

The president has thus called on the international community to help send a clear decisive statement to coup plotters on the African continent.

Speaking on the sidelines of the Munich Security Conference, in Germany, on Friday, 17th February 2024, he said Africa has gained notoriety for coups which is very worrying.

