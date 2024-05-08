Youtuber Wode Maya has recounted his experience as a tourist in Nigeria

The YouTuber shared on social media that the foods he enjoyed in Nigeria made his body numb

The influential Yotuber's review has influenced other netizens to share their experiences

Ghanaian globetrotter and YouTuber Wode Maya has opened up about his bizarre experience as a tourist in Nigeria.

The YouTuber known for his Afro-centric content posted his thoughts about Nigerian meals on X, formerly known as Twitter.

His tweets have erupted in a culture war between Ghanaian and Nigerian netizens on the social media platform.

Wode Maya regrets eating too much pepper

According to Wode Maya, most Nigerian meals are laced with too much pepper, causing his body to feel numb after enjoying a meal.

"In Nigeria, only water does not contain pepper. Chale, I can’t feel my a*shole," the Youtuber shared on Twitter now X.

The Ghanaian socialite who recently faced backlash with his content about multi-millionaire McDan's content gained significant sympathy from Ghanaians as they shared their experiences about Nigerian food.

Netizens react to Wode Maya's comments about Nigerian food

YEN.com.gh gathered a few comments from fans as they shared their experiences after Wode Maya's comments about Nigerian food.

@quamie_nana said:

Even their cake bread sef Dey contain pepper

@denisdahub noted:

Wait when you eat food from a Yoruba person's restaurant.. You go hear am

@newYorkcharlie shared:

When a Nigerian man says he will show you pepper, he means it figuratively and literally.

@Natureryme noted:

The first time I was in Ghana I saw how Ghanaians always eat freshly grated peppers with banku. I was like this guys must be massive pepper lovers. Not until I started tasting their food and realized it’s all scam they don’t eat pepper at all

@yel_bana added:

That's the price you pay for liking to travel. Lol. I saw you eating lizards in some country bi, na you dirr, ayoo. Elef flies

