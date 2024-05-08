The Supreme Court of Ghana has permitted the live broadcast of the Human Sexual Rights and Family Values Bill

The Supreme Court has permitted the live coverage of the proceedings of the Human Sexual Rights and Family Values Bill.

This follows Attorney General Godfred Yeboah Dame's request to the Chief Justice for permission for the live coverage of proceedings concerning the Human Sexual Rights and Family Values Bill, commonly called the "anti-LGBTQ" bill.

In a letter directed to the Chief Justice, the Attorney General highlighted the substantial public interest in the case as grounds for allowing media coverage.

According to him, broadcasting the proceedings would engender transparency and trust in the court's administration of justice.

Cases that would be broadcast include those brought by Dr Amanda Odoi and Richard Sky at the Supreme Court and Paul Boama-Sefa and Dr Prince Obiri-Korang at the High Court.

The Supreme Court is scheduled to commence hearings on challenges to the legality of the "anti-LGBTQ" bill on Wednesday, May 8, 2024.

Recently, a High Court dismissed an attempt to compel President Akufo-Addo to formally receive the Human Sexual Rights and Family Values Bill, which Parliament approved.

The court reasoned that granting such a request would be inappropriate given the pending legal challenges to the bill at the Supreme Court.

The failure of the presidency to receive the bill since its passage on February 28, 2024, has caused frustration among some legislature members.

The proposed legislation aims to impose penalties of up to three years in prison for individuals identifying as LGBTQ.

Akufo-Addo to await court's verdict before deciding on bill

President Nana Akufo-Addo has indicated he will not assent to the controversial anti-LGBTQ+ bill until the Supreme Court gives judgment in a case against it.

In light of pending cases challenging the anti-LGBTQ+ bill, Akufo-Addo said waiting would be the best action.

Akufo-Addo told members of the diplomatic corps at a New Year greetings event that Ghana was committed to upholding its Human Rights record.

Samia Nkrumah urges Akufo-Addo to kill the bill

YEN.com.gh reported that the daughter of Ghana's founding father, Dr Kwame Nkrumah, has opposed the Human Sexual Rights and Family Values Bill.

Samia Yaba Nkrumah, a former Member of Parliament for Jomoro, said the bill is extremely harsh and cruel.

She has urged President Akufo-Addo to veto the bill.

