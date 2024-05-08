The Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology has lauded two of its alumni who will be presenting Ghana at the Olympic Games

Joseph Paul Amoah and Ibrahim Fuseini are among Ghanaian athletes who qualified for the Olympic Men 4x100 relay

Netizens who saw the post were delighted as they took to the comment section to congratulate the two athletes

One of Ghana's prestigious universities, Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology (KNUST), has taken to social media to celebrate two of its old students who are among the team representing Ghana at the Olympic Men 4x100 relay.

The two individuals are Joseph Paul Amoah and Ibrahim Fuseini.

In a tweet acknowledging the works of the duo, the institution said:

"Two KNUST alumni, Joseph Paul Amoah and Ibrahim Fuseini, together with their teammates, will represent Ghana in the men's 4x100m athletics at the upcoming Paris Olympics."

KNUST also indicated that Ibrahim Fuseini was a 100m finalist for the school at the 2022 GUSA games.

Profile of the duo

Both athletes have performed remarkably in their fields, participating in various competitions. Joseph Paul Amoah is a Ghanaian sprinter specializing in the 100 and 200 metres.

In 2019, he competed at the World Athletics Championships in the 100 metres and 4 × 100 metres relay. Also, at the 2019 African Games, he won a gold medal in the 4 × 100 metres relay.

Ibrahim Fuseini also participated in various competitions, including Southland Conference Indoor Championships, CrossPlex Athletic Facility, Birmingham, AL (I) USA; John Jacobs Invitational, John Jacobs Track Complex, Norman, OK, etc.

Netizens react to post

Netizens who saw the post could not conceal their joy for the two young men seeking to put Ghana's name on the map. They took to the comment section to congratulate them.

@adjeteyisrael_1 wrote:

"Go guys, go KNUST."

@Bernard Opey wrote:

"Fuse."

Ghana takes first place to qualify for the Olympic Men 4x100 relay in Paris this Summer

In an earlier publication, YEN.com.gh reported that Ghana had taken the first place to qualify for the Olympic Men 4x100 relay in Paris.

After placing second in the All Africa Games held in Ghana, the Ghanaian 4x100 relay team set their sights on qualifying for the Olympics in Paris later this year.

The quartet, Ibrahim Fuseini, Issac Botsio, Benjamin Azamati and Joseph Paul Amoah, clocked a season's best at 38.29 to punch a ticket to the Olympic games.

