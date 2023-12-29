Trotro drivers have threatened to increase transport fares by 60% because of new emissions levy

The transport union is making the threat in response to the Emission Levy Bill, which takes effect in January 2024

The Emissions Levy Bill imposes an annual charge of 100 cedis on all owners of petrol and diesel cars

The Ghana Private Road Transport Union (GPRTU) has threatened a 60% hike in transport fares.

The threat is in response to the Emission Levy Bill, which takes effect in January 2024.

A trotro station in Ghana. Source: Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

The Spokesperson of the GPRTU, Abass Imoro, told Joy News the drivers are not in favour of the extra tax burden.

The Emissions Levy Bill imposes an annual charge of 100 cedis on all owners of petrol and diesel cars.

The government's is using the tax to encourage the use of environmentally friendly vehicles.

Imoro said the union has written to Parliament consider a review of the bill.

“In the letter, we indicated that if nothing is done about it, we will increase lorry fare by not less than 60%.”

Uber, Bolt car owners to pay new vehicle income tax

The Ghana Revenue Authority has issued a notification to ride-hailing vehicle owners regarding the implementation of a new tax policy.

Ride-hailing car owners on platforms like Uber must now pay a Vehicle Income Tax from January 1, 2024.

The Ghana Revenue Authority released a statement with guidelines for ride-hailing companies and users to adhere to.

GRA to begin charging 10% tax on lottery winnings after grace period

The Ghana Revenue Authority will begin implementing the 10% withholding tax on the gross winnings of lotteries in January 2024.

National Lottery Authority (NLA) and Private Lotto Operators (PLOS) were granted a six-month extension.

The Ghana Revenue Authority (GRA) began implementing a 10% withholding tax on all gross gaming winnings on August 15, 2023.

No new tax on bloggers

The Ghana Revenue Authority clarified earlier that no new tax is being created for bloggers, brand influencers, and MCs.

The Authority said it is trying to expand the tax net by ensuring the incomes of bloggers, brand influencers and MCs are taxed.

While the GRA refuted speculation that it is creating a new tax, it has stressed that all income generation must be taxed.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh