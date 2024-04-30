A Ghanaian in the US army, Kojo Owusu Dartey, has been found guilty of smuggling guns to Ghana

A Ghanaian in the US army, Major Kojo Owusu Dartey, has been found guilty of smuggling guns to Ghana.

Dartey was notably featured multiple times on the popular YouTube channel Kofi TV.

The smuggled guns were concealed within blue barrels of rice and household goods.

He was found guilty of dealing in firearms without a license, delivering firearms without notice to the carrier, smuggling goods from the US, illegally exporting firearms without a license, making false statements made to an agency of the US, making false declarations before the court, and conspiracy.

Dartey, aged 42, is expected to be sentenced on July 23, and faces 20 months in prison, according to reports from the US.

The conviction follows a joint effort between US law enforcement agencies and Ghanaian authorities.

US Attorney Michael Easley lauded the collaboration with Ghanaian officials, highlighting the role of the Ghana Revenue Authority and the Attorney-General's office.

According to court records, between June 28 and July 2, 2021, Dartey acquired seven firearms and got three other guns from another source.

They were concealed in blue barrels along with rice and household items and shipped to Tema

The Ghana Revenue Authority recovered the firearms and reported to the US.

Recent instances of illicit smuggling

The Ghana Airports Company Limited interdicted all staff allegedly involved in a narcotic smuggling incident at the Kotoka International Airport.

The incident was discovered after the smuggler was apprehended by Brussels police in Belgium.

The GACL assured the general public that it is committed to ensuring safety and security at the KIA.

Five businessmen arrested at the Kotoka International Airport for drug trafficking were jailed for 60 years.

The five were caught with 2,200 grams of narcotics at the airport in 2019 after surveillance by authorities.

Nigerian women jailed for sex trafficking

YEN.com.gh reported earlier that two Nigerian women were jailed for 10 years and seven years with hard labour after a sex trafficking conviction.

The two women cried in court when sentenced on trafficking charges and begged to be sent back to Nigeria.

The four trafficking victims were in number and all Nigerian nationals, according to testimony in the Tarkwa Circuit Court.

