A young man, who was unemployed for many months in Ghana, has had his situation changed for the better after relocating to Canada.

The overly excited young man took to his TikTok page to share that he had finally been hired as a supervisor after being jobless without hope in 2020.

In a video sighted by YEN.com.gh, a young man identified on his socials as OpabeneGH posed for pictures with his white colleagues while playing Joyce Blessing's Mmrane worship song.

"2020 man was jobless from January to December, there was no hope. 2024, man is a supervisor in Canada. See, God will come through for you when you least expect it," he caption of his video read.

Netizens who chanced on the video, which had raked in over 2k likes and 80 comments, as of the time of drafting this report, congratulated him on his latest achievement.

Adepa_kwenkwen commented:

"There is God oooooo . Have faith and he will surely surprise you."

oboo Emma commented:

"when you have a good woman and a wife behind you. God bless her. always."

GodSend also said:

"congratulations ..i tap into your blessings."

dansonjnr04 said:

"Show us the way,I need job in Toronto."

OpabeneGH replied:

"Come to the remote side ..you guys are choked in Toronto and expecting to get a job."

Rham Naaba Sorr commented:

"GOD is alive...I tap into your testimonies."

Source: YEN.com.gh