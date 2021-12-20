The Circle Netflix cast: Who are the season 3 cast and characters?

The Circle is an American reality competition series that first aired on Netflix in January 2020. It is based on a British TV series of the same name. The series is a game based around social media, with the concept that anyone can be in The Circle. Do you know who The Circle Netflix cast for the show's third season are?

The Circle is an influencer inspired game in which a group of strangers battle it out for popularity and a chance to win a cash prize of $100,000. Here is what you need to know about the cast and characters of the show's latest instalment.

The Circle season 3 cast and characters

While the show's second season may have boasted some familiar faces, The Circle cast for season 3 is made up of entirely fresh faces. Season Three was a four-week adventure comprised of thirteen episodes.

However, unlike the "be nice until the end" trend from past seasons, this new crop of contestants opt for a cutthroat game that takes the show to the next level. Who are the contestants in The Circle? The new players have a range of big personalities, making viewers expect a more ruthless and strategic season. Get to know The Circle's contestants and the latest updates about the show below.

1. Kai Ghost

Kai is a trap singer and songwriter based in Los Angeles, California. Before starting her career as a rapper, she attended the Nashville School of the Arts. Kai plays herself on The Circle TV show and is known for being level-headed and having a knack for sniffing out catfishes.

2. Ruksana Carroll

Ruksana is a New Jersey native who lives with her husband and her daughter. She plays herself and is one of the most likeable contestants The Circle has ever seen. Ruksana has a Youtube channel with her husband and manages her daughter's Instagram profile.

3. Calvin Crooks

Calvin Crooks is a private chef, personal trainer, and nutritionist who plays himself on the show. He is easy on the eyes, which has caught the attention of viewers and even a fellow contestant on The Circle Netflix.

4. Michelle Rider

Michelle, 52, is a comedian with a strong social media following that has had quite an impact on the show. The mom endears herself to fellow competitors, and her fiery side comes out when her back is against the wall.

5. Matthew Pappadia

Matt is a personal trainer and a part-time model from Long Island. He enters The Circle as his best friend, Ashley. Although he partakes in the game as a catfish, Ashley is still one of the best contestants on the show.

6. Nick Uhlenhuth

As part of the Big Nick energy, Nick stirs up plenty of drama in The Circle, especially when it comes to romantic inclinations. The self-proclaimed heartthrob is based in Austin, Texas and enters the show as a drummer even though he is a product manager at Microsoft. Apart from that, he is a baseball fanatic and a dog lover. He plays himself.

7. Daniel Cusimano

Daniel is famous for his hot takes that will have you laughing every episode. He is the youngest contestant on the show at 20 and plays himself.

8. Ava and Chanel Capra

Ava and Chanel joined The Circle as a duo to use their joint prowess to get the ultimate prize. Ava is a contestant on season 22 of America's Next Top Model. Chanel is a writer, producer, and actress who helps manage Ava's career. Both sisters play Ava.

9. Sophia Layne

Sophia from Alabama Is a student based in Fort Walton Beach, Florida. She plays Isabella, who is her sister. Her reasons for deciding to play her sister included her sibling's looks and ability to flirt with men. Nick was into Isabella within the first few weeks, so the plan worked. However, Sophia has been together with her girlfriend Leigh for over three years in real life.

10. Rachel Ward

Rachel is a 24-year-old marketing manager at an ad agency from Los Angeles. She entered The Circle cast catfishing as Jackson, her friend's boyfriend. She has a Cameo account and has raised awareness for suicide prevention, abortion access, and Black Lives Matter.

11. James Andre Jefferson Jr.

James is a contestant who is hailed as having the confidence of Tom Cruise. He is a stand-up comedian and a DJ with more than 468,000 followers on Instagram. He celebrated his thirteenth anniversary with fiancée Brittany Brown in August. The star plays himself on the show, but he is single.

Who won The Circle? James walked away as the winner of the third season, making him the first player to win the show without beginning as an original member of The Circle.

12. Jacki Jing

Jacki was the final player to enter the show, but she made quite the impact. She is an even host and award-winning journalist, skills that have come in handy when building relationships with her fellow contestants. Her iconic cosplay looks have also made her a hit with viewers.

The Circle launched on September 8th, with the finale airing on September 29th. The Circle Netflix cast is a diverse ensemble of individuals who bring a unique energy to the show. That is what makes for good reality TV.

