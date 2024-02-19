The Electoral Commission (EC) has made a U-turn on its decision to stop the use of indelible ink in elections

Deputy EC Chairman in charge of Corporate Services Eric Asare Bossman revealed this change in policy

Bossman said the commission took into account the concerns raised by the general public

After some criticism, the Electoral Commission (EC) has backtracked on its decision to stop using indelible ink in elections.

Dr. Eric Asare Bossman, a Deputy EC Chairman, revealed the development.

Bossman told Joy News the commission had taken into consideration the criticisms and concerns from the public.

"We have heard the concerns of the NPP and the NDC and civil society members, so we have concluded that if by using the ink people will have more trust in the process, why not?”.

The commission earlier said the move from the use of indelible ink is because of the existence of biometric technology.

Another significant proposal has seen the possibility of the election date being changed to November 7.

But Bossman has said this may not happen before the 2024 elections.

This proposal has been heavily criticised, with the flagbearer of the National Democratic Congress, John Mahama, also having his say.

The former president said the proposed change of date for the general elections was not feasible because of the preparedness of the EC.

New closing time for elections

In another change, the EC proposed closing polls at 3 pm instead of 5 pm during the 2024 election.

The commission said it would cut dowing voting times by creating additional polling centres in the various constituencies nationwide.

The new proposal was revealed at an inter-party dialogue hosted by the National Peace Council in Accra on December 20, 2023.

Electoral Commission gets almost GH¢800m budget for election year

YEN.com.gh reported that the EC was allocated GH¢782,558,024 for the 2024 election year.

The allocation for the Commission was contained in the 2024 budget made public by the Ministry of Finance.

The commission got a similar allocation of GH¢712,893,954 for the 2020 election year.

