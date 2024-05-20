The Ghana Education Service has opened its recruitment portal for qualified teachers to apply for employment

In a Facebook post on Friday, May 17, it stated that graduate teachers looking for employment are encouraged to apply

It said the recruitment is targeted at those that graduated from the various colleges of education in 2022

The Ghana Education Service (GES) says it has opened its recruitment portal for qualified teachers to apply for employment.

This was announced in a Facebook post on Friday, May 17.

GES has urged graduate teachers to apply.

Source: UGC

The GES opening of the portal follows clearance from the Finance Ministry on May 11.

According to the GES, the recruitment exercise targets persons who graduated from various colleges of education in 2022 with a degree.

The GES says all persons who meet the criteria should apply to be considered for employment.

This follows concerns from unemployed graduates from the various colleges of education about the government's failure to provide them with employment opportunities years after graduation.

Acknowledging their concerns, the GES expressed appreciation for their patience and urged them to apply to be considered for immediate employment.

How to navigate the GES portal

The Ghana Education Service (GES) is set up under the Ministry of Education as part of the strategies the government of Ghana has implemented to implement education policies.

Staff is occasionally recruited to the agency to ensure the proper implementation of these policies.

It is imperative to understand how to navigate the GES recruitment portal, as some of the processes you need to follow can be accessed through it.

The GES online recruitment process has helped smoothen the process of employing qualified teaching and non-teaching personnel in the country's educational system.

This is part of the effort to ensure that students are under the teaching and supervision of able personnel.

Although vacancies are open to all Ghanaians, it is worth noting that only qualified applicants are considered for employment.

By implication, a person needs to find out if they meet the agency's requirements before applying for a position.

Teachers who failed licensure exams to resit in March

YEN.com.gh reported that some of the thousands of teachers who failed the 2023 Teacher Licensure Exams could resit in March 2024.

Dr Christian Poku, the Registrar of the National Teaching Council, assured that the Council was committed to ensuring quality teachers enter classrooms.

He also dismissed suggestions that teachers were being failed because there was no vacancy for new teachers.

Dr Poku noted to Citi News that the Council regulated teachers outside the public sector domain.

Source: YEN.com.gh