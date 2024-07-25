Female head porters, also known as Kayayei, under the Bawumia Kayayei Empowerment Programme have started recieving driving lessons

The kayayei are being trained to drive the Ayalolo buses after which they are expected to receive employment from government

The programme is part of efforts to empower the head porters through technical, vocational education and training

Female head porters under the Dr Bawumia Kayayei Empowerment Programme have begun receiving driving lessons.

The driving lessons began on Wednesday, July 24, 2024, and participants are being trained to drive buses.

The Kayayei are being given bus driving lessons to improve their livelihood. Source: @eddie_wrt (X)

Source: Twitter

A video posted on Twitter by @eddie_wrt showed some of the Kayayei receiving driving lessons using the Ayalolo intracity buses.

It is expected that they will be employed by the government to drive these buses after completing their training.

The programme forms part of the Bawumia Kayayei Empowerment Programme which was established to empower Kayayei through Technical, Vocational Education and Training (TVET).

Bawumia commissions Kayayei hostel facility

Vice President Mahamudu Bawumia commissioned a hostel facility and skills training centre in Accra for head porters.

The multi-purpose facilities, located in Madina and Ashaiman in the Greater Accra Region, fulfil Bawumia's promise made in 2019.

Each facility is equipped with 300 beds, training rooms, a pantry, a kitchen, and a clinic, among other things.

Speaking at the programme, Bawumia said the new centre will improve the plight of marginalised girls and described it as a noble endeavour.

Bawumia said there are over 100,000 head porters in Ghana, and they are faced with extreme poverty, which manifests in homelessness.

He noted that the government’s concern is not only providing decent accommodation to the head porters but also empowering them to be self-employed.

Bawumia believes they would not have to return to the streets, so they established the Kayayei Empowerment Programme.

The programme is expected to start with 5,000 head porters, who will participate in baking and beading modules and other soft skills training.

Kayayei receive GH¢500 monthly stipend

YEN.com.gh reported that female head porters who enrolled in Vice President Dr Mahamudu Bawumia's skills training centre had received GH¢500 each as their monthly stipend as they begun their four-week free training course at the facility.

Porters who received their funds on May 30, 2024, could not hold back their joy as they danced in celebration.

At the end of their course, the graduates would receive a starter pack or toolkit for the vocation they were trained for and a GH¢500 capital investment to start their trade immediately.

The vice president has assured head porters in other regions that more such facilities would be built to help improve their livelihoods.

Source: YEN.com.gh