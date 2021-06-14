Dr. Anthony Nsiah-Asare has expressed optimism there won’t be a spike in COVID-19 cases after the infamous Sir John funeral

The over 500 people who attended the funeral including the president flagrantly disregarded the COVID-19 safety protocols

Meanwhile, the government is monitoring the attendees for signs of COVID-19

Presidential advisor on health, Dr. Anthony Nsiah-Asare, has stated that he does not expect a spike in Ghana’s COVID-19 cases despite the unashamed disregard for safety protocols at the funeral of the late CEO of the Forestry Commission, Kwadwo Owusu Afriyie.

The one-time governing New Patriotic Party (NPP) general secretary also known as Sir John was laid to rest a fortnight ago at Sakra Wonoo, his hometown.

The funeral was attended by a high-profiled state official including President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, Vice President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia, Attorney General Godfred Dame, and other ministers of state.

Viral videos from the funeral captured the president, vice president, and the over 500 attendees at the funeral blatantly disregarding the COVID-19 protocols with a handful of them wearing masks.

Addressing the development on JoyNews’ The Probe, Dr. Nsiah-Asare said those who have attended the event are being monitored for signs of the contagion.

“But I believe strongly that because the event was held outside and most of the people who were there have had at least one dose of the Covid-19 vaccine so we are hopeful that nothing happens,” he stated.

Organizers of funeral should be dealt with - GMA

Meanwhile, the Ghana Medical Association (GMA) called on the Inspector-General of Police to deal with the organizers of the funeral of Sir John.

The GMA expressed shock at how COVID-19 safety protocols were breached with just some people adhering to the mask-wearing directive.

They described Sir John's funeral as a potential super spreader of the deadly coronavirus.

The GMA's president, Dr. Frank Ankobea, and General Secretary, Dr. Justice Yankson said investigations must quickly be launched into the organization and the perpetrators dealt with.

“We call on the law enforcement agencies to investigate and deal with the organizers of this and any similar events to serve as a deterrent to others who intend to endanger the public health of our nation... We call on the Inspector General of Police (IGP) to act without fear or favour in this regard.”

