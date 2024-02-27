Some kenkey sellers in Accra have suggested the pepper that comes with meals will no longer be free

Kenkey sellers have been lamenting the increased cost of ingredients for preparing the pepper

Kenkey is a popular indigenous meal from the Ga ethnic group made from fermented white corn

Some kenkey sellers are considering selling the pepper, which is usually a free accompaniment to their sales.

The sellers want to review the free paper policy because of the continuous price increase on the market of ingredients used for the food.

The Mirror reported that Ga Kenkey joints in areas like Adabraka, Osu, Tudu and Jamestown were now being a bag of pepper at GH¢800.

They now want to charge for the pepper to account for this operational cost.

“Pepper has become expensive, and very soon we will start selling it," some traders told The Mirror.

It has always been a meal that favours people without means.

Accra kenkey, which used to be a meal for the poor, is now expensive.

At the Kenkey Boutique Company Ltd at Adabraka, a seller said she could not serve her clients with as much pepper as they desired.

"If you want to enjoy a proper kenkey meal, you must have about GH¢50 because fish has also become expensive and a bag of pepper alone is now GH¢800.”

Recently, research organisation Kenkey Index said kenkey sells for as high as GH¢5 per ball in Accra.

The Kenkey Index has also said the cheapest kenkey in Accra is in areas like Teshie, La and Osu.

There are areas outside Accra where kenkey has been noted to sell as low as GH¢1.5 for a ball despite the persistent inflation.

