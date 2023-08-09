Some teachers and an invigilator have been arrested for their roles in exam malpractice in the ongoing 2023 BECE

According to WAEC, some of the teachers were caught solving questions for the students while others were caught transmitting answers to questions on devices to students

An official of WAEC John Kapi, said it was unfortunate that teachers, who are supposed to fight exam malpractice were rather perpetuating it

The West Africa Examination Council (WAEC) has arrested six teachers at different examination centres helping candidates of the ongoing 2023 BECE to solve questions.

One of the teachers arrested was an invigilator and they were caught on hidden camera solving questions of the ongoing examination. Others had electronic devices with a complete list of the answers to the questions.

According to a story by the state-owned Daily Graphic, the teachers were caught transmitting the materials to the candidates.

A sample BECE question paper (L) and an old photo of candidates taking the test. Source: Facebook/@WAEC_;Exams_Ghana.

Source: UGC

WAEC releases details of some of the teachers arrested

Below are the names of the teachers caught helping the candidates answer the questions and the schools where the incident happened and the specific exams malpractice :

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

Flora Ashietey (St John Bosco Basic School) - Allegedly caught with a tablet containing questions and answers of the exam at the Trinity Lutheran School in Tema; Albert Adu-Gyan (Oxford School Complex in Dunkwa-On-Offin) - Caught allegedly capturing images of the Religious and Moral Education questions he had answered in a classroom located on the Dunkwa Senior High Technical School premises; Kwarteng Asiedu Derick (invigilator at the Ashanti Nkoranza D/A JSS) - Caught allegedly with captured photos of the Integrated Science Paper 2 that he had shared on a WhatsApp group called “Amabame Teachers Page” which had 21 participants; 3 teachers arrested at one of the examination centres at the Kwabenafori Exams Centre at Obuasi are in police custody over a video circulated last Monday, August 7, 2023.

WAEC lauds arrests

An official of WAEC said the arrests were welcome news because students must do independent work.

John Kapi said it was unfortunate that the suspects in the case of exam malpractice were teachers. According to him, they were expected to be partners of the Ghana Education Service in efforts to tackle exam malpractice and not to take part.

“For the teachers, we need them to show a level of integrity by allowing the children they taught to give testimony of whatever it is that they have offered them in the classroom,” Mr Kapi said.

On Tuesday, WAEC revealed also that four persons were arrested for alleged exam malpractices during the ongoing BECE.

The persons were arrested for suspicious activity at centres in the Ashanti Region, Greater Accra Region and the Central Region.

WAEC has assured that has put more stringent measures in place to counter cheating during the exams it administers.

More female candidates than males sitting 2023 BECE

Meanwhile, YEN.com.gh has reported in a separate story that more girls than boys are sitting for the Basic Education Certificate Examination (BECE) for the first time in Ghana's history.

The candidates for the 2023 BECE comprised 300,323 males and 300,391 females according to WAEC.

The Ashanti Region has the highest number of candidates, followed by the Greater Accra Region.

BECE student says he answered only one question because nothing he learnt came

The 2023 Basic Education Certificate Examination (BECE) started in Ghana on August 7, 2023, and some students have been sharing their experiences.

One of the BECE students who shared his experience said he could not answer the required number of questions.

He blamed his inability to answer the needed questions on his teacher, who he claimed collected their fees but taught them topics that were not in the exams.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh