A 32-year-old driver was arrested after allegedly defrauding a businessman of GH¢1,058,600

The driver was aided by a teacher who pretended to be a customs officer in the fraudulent deal.

The victim was a businessman who was promised three auction vehicles and four generator plants

Bright Kwashie, a 32-year-old driver, was put before an Accra Circuit court after allegedly defrauding a businessman of GH¢1,058,600.

Kwashie allegedly collected the money as payment for three auction vehicles and four generator plants he did not provide.

A teacher pretended to be a customs officer.

A teacher who pretended to be a customs officer, Divine Kwasi Agbeyagah, was also arraigned on similar charges.

Kwashie has been charged with defrauding by false pretences, while Agbeyagah is accused of abetment of crime.

They were granted bail of GH¢100,000, and the case has been adjourned to May 26, 2024.

Details of the alleged crime

The case dates back to March 2021, when the businessman initiated plans to purchase the case.

He was introduced to Kwashie, who claimed he had a friend in customs who could help him acquire several vehicles set to be auctioned.

The prosecution said the business made various payments totalling GH¢1,058,600 to telephone numbers.

After not receiving the goods he paid for, the businessman petitioned the police, and Kwashie was eventually arrested in the Oti Region at Akpafu.

Agbeyagah was also apprehended on May 20, 2023, by the Police and admitted the offence.

Source: YEN.com.gh