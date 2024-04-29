Seven persons died following a crash that occurred on Sunday, April 28, at Dadwen, a suburb in the Adansi North District

Seven persons are feared following a road crash at Dadwen, a suburb in the Adansi North District.

The crash, which occurred on Sunday, April 28, 2024, also left 14 persons injured.

A gruesome accident occurred at Dadwen area near Obuasi.

The incident involved a commercial vehicle from Dunkwa, headed towards Kumasi, and a truck from Anwiankwanta heading to Obuasi. A salon car was also involved in the accident.

Eyewitnesses report that the Toyota Hiace was travelling at high speed and lost control, veering off its lane and colliding with the long vehicle at Dadwen.

There were about 20 passengers on board the commercial vehicle, of which four were confirmed dead soon after the crash.

Both the driver of the trailer vehicle and his mate survived the collision.

The bodies of the deceased individuals were transported to the Obuasi Government Hospital morgue for further arrangements.

Police officers involved in crashes

Some police at the Nsawam Police District were involved in a road crash on the Adeiso-Nsawam road in March.

The incident involved a Toyota pickup that experienced a mechanical fault at Uptown on Adeiso-Nsawam road.

The crash victims were sent to the Nsawam Government Hospital for treatment, and police impounded the accident vehicles.

This crash came after three police officers died in a road crash at Kyekyewere along the Accra-Kumasi Highway.

The Ghana Police Service confirmed the deaths in a statement and disclosed their identities as Chief Inspector Michael Adzaho, PW Inspector Theresa Zampiah and General Corporal Emmanuel Asamoah.

MP escapes death in Ashanti Region

In July 2023, YEN.com.gh reported that the Juaboso MP, Kwabena Mintah Akandoh, was involved in a crash on the Nyinahin-Kumasi road in the Ashanti Region.

He was returning from a funeral in his constituency on the evening of Saturday, July 29, 2023, when his vehicle collided with a mini-bus outside the Atwima Mponua township.

The front right tyre of the MP's vehicle reportedly burst during an attempt to overtake a car ahead of him, which is one of the leading causes of accidents in Ghana.

