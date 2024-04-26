The premises of Class FM and Class TV was attacked on Thursday, April 25, 2024, under the cover of darkness

Some assailants attacked the premises of Class FM and Class TV on Thursday, April 25, 2024.

The assailants were reportedly on motorbikes when they launched the projectiles.

They pelted stones and petrol bombs, according to CCTV footage released to Citi News.

The CCTV footage showed the attack's aftermath, including shattered glass doors.

The General Manager of Class FM, Abena Yiadom, told Citi News there was no extensive fire damage from the firebombs.

No human casualties have also been reported.

"Because our reception area doesn't have anything flammable, the fire died within a few minutes,” Yiadom said.

She also said a complaint had been lodged with the police following the attack.

"At the moment, the police CID department is handling the matter. We are yet to receive any any official report of the investigation from them.

Recent attacks on the press

During the vetting process for National Democratic Congress aspirants in Odododiodio on October 13, 2023, chaos broke out because some angry NDC supporters accused the vetting committee of being unfair.

A journalist with Citi FM was also assaulted during the chaos that erupted during the vetting.

A Citi FM reporter was assaulted by the Yendi MP, Farouk Aliu Mahama, during the New Patriotic Party’s parliamentary primary on Saturday, January 27, 2024.

The reporter, Mohammed Aminu M. Alabira, was caught up in violence while counting the ballots.

In general, Ghana's press freedom credentials have taken a significant hit, especially since the killing of Ahmed Suale of the Tiger Eye PI on January 9, 2019.

Investigative journalists like Manasseh Azure and Edward Adeti have also had to seek refuge outside their homes after receiving death threats.

Oppong Nkrumah gives full backing to media blackout

YEN.com.gh reported that then-Information Minister Kojo Oppong Nkrumah backed a media blackout of MPs who attacked journalists.

He says that while the action may not be effective, it will serve as a deterrent to politicians.

He has called for law enforcement agencies to play their part in ensuring erring politicians are brought to book.

