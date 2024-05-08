The Ghana Meteorological Agency has issued a weather warning indicating thunderstorms in parts of southern Ghana

The Ghana Meteorological Agency has issued a weather warning indicating thunderstorms in parts of southern Ghana.

Areas expected to be affected by the rains and thunderstorms include Accra, Aflao, Kasoa, Cape Coast, Takoradi, Axim, Ho, Koforidua and Akim Oda.

The Ghana Meteorological Agency said the storm was originating from Cameroon.

The day will start with cloudy weather and fog in forested and mountainous areas.

Along the coast, there is a chance of rain in the morning, but sunny intervals are expected across the country.

The Ghana Meteorological Agency noted that this weather pattern is influenced by a storm originating from Cameroon.

Under favourable weather conditions, this storm is predicted to drift steadily towards Ghana, bringing rain and thunderstorms late in the afternoon and into the night.

The agency urged the Ghanaians in the relevant areas to be cautious ahead of the thunderstorms.

Earlier thunderstorm warnings

The Ghana Meteorological Agency has already warned Ghanaians to expect more rain and thunderstorms after a recent downpour.

The agency urged Ghanaians living in low-lying and flood-prone areas to move to higher ground during the rainy season to avoid being caught by flash floods.

A storm on Monday, May 6, 2024, led to some flooding in Accra and trees collapsing on vehicles across the capital.

There are concerns that the intensity of these rainstorms may be due to climate change affecting the country’s weather pattern, intensifying rainstorms and heat waves.

Ghana Meteo Agency warns of increased heat in the next few months

YEN.com.gh reported that the Ghana Meteorological Agency warned residents in Ghana to prepare for increased hot weather conditions.

The agency expects temperatures to reach peak hotness on March 20, 2024, as temperatures increase over the next two months.

The Ghana Meteorological Agency advised residents in Ghana to take a number of precautions, including wearing sunscreen and wearing light clothing.

