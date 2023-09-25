The intense flooding after heavy rainfall in parts of Ghana led to a car being stuck in a tree

The incident was captured on a video showing a man trying to cut some branches to free the trapped car

The location of the incident remains unclear but some observers joked that it happened at Kasoa

A car was left stuck in a tree as evidence of the intense flooding in parts of Ghana after a downpour.

A video posted online showed a mangled Toyota saloon car hanging from a tree branch with a man trying to cut it down.

A man cut off a branch to free the car. Source: Facebook/@A Plus

Kwame Obeng Asare, aka A Plus, also shared the video and joked that the incident took place in Kasoa in the Central Region.

It, however, remains unclear where this incident, which was captured in a 20-second video, took place.

Flooding in Greater Accra causes chaos

The Ashaiman China Mall branch was flooded during the downpour on September 22, 2023.

Videos posted online showed staff and customers of the China Mall branch trying to navigate the waters.

Some staff members were seen trying to usher customers to the store as a security guard tried to scoop out the floodwater.

The rains, which lasted over two hours, caused massive flooding in other parts of the Greater Accra Region, like Adabraka Sahara and the Tema Motorway road leading to TT Brothers.

Flooding in North East Region

YEN.com.gh reported earlier that heavy rains in the North East Region of Ghana, in August 2023, caused a humanitarian crisis as homes were submerged in floodwaters.

Major road networks in Walewale, Nalerigu and its environs were also destroyed, making it impossible for the National Disaster Management Organisation (NADMO) to reach flood victims with relief items.

NADMO explained that constant rains that lasted for about four days were the cause of the precarious situation in the North East Region.

