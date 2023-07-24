Recently resigned sanitation minister Cecilia Dapaah has been arrested by the Office of the Special Prosecutor over the million stolen from her home

She is a suspect of corruption and corruption-related offences regarding large amounts of money and other valuable items stolen from her home, the OSP said in a statement

There was a fierce public backlash after news broke on Friday, July 21, 2023, that the former minister's house helps have stolen huge sums of money hidden at her home

Former sanitation and water resources minister Cecilia Abena Dapaah has been placed under arrest by the Office of the Special Prosecutor (OSP) on Monday, July 24, 2023.

According to a statement issued by the OSP, she was arrested over revelations that $1 million, €300,000 and millions of Ghana cedis were stolen from her home by her house helps.

Special Prosecutor Kissi Agyebeng (L) and Cecilia Abena Dapaah. Source: Facebook/@ospghana

Source: Facebook

"Ms Dapaah is being questioned by authorised Officers of the OSP,' the statement said.

The former minister is a suspect of corruption and corruption-related offences regarding large amounts of money and other valuable items stolen from her home by her house helps, the statement clarified.

The OSP released this statement on Monday, July 24, 2023, to announce that Cecilia Dapaah has been arrested. Source: Facebook/@ospghana

Source: Facebook

Cecilia Dapaah resigns after controversy over her stolen cash

Cecilia Dapaah resigned shortly after speculation about the source of massive amounts of money that was stolen from her home.

She had earlier disputed the amounts being reported as being stolen from her home in a statement.

The sanitation minister explained that her resignation would be in the best interests of the Akufo-Addo administration.

Cecilia Dapaah's house helps allegedly steal $1m, €300,000 and other valuables at her Abelenkpe home

Meanwhile, YEN.com.gh has reported in a separate story that former sanitation minister Cecilia Abena Dapaah's house helps reportedly stole millions of cash from her home at Abelemkpe.

The suspects Patience Botwe, 18, and Sarah Agyei, 30, stole $1 million, €300,000 and millions of Ghana cedis as well as clothes, and jewellery.

The two accused house helps and three accomplices have been dragged to an Accra circuit court and are facing criminal prosecution.

The house helps allegedly used the monies stolen on properties like buildings and cars before being caught.

The minister has been criticised by Ghanaians, including former president John Mahama, for having such amounts of money in her home.

Source: YEN.com.gh