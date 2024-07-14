Global site navigation

Parliament To Pass L.I. That Would Allow MPs And Ministers Use Sirens And Overspeed On Roads
by  Cornerlis Affre 2 min read
  • Parliament is seeking to amend portions of the Road Traffic Regulations 2012 to allow special privileges to MPs and Ministers of State
  • The amendment will remove speed limits on MPs' and Ministers' vehicles when being used for official duties
  • MPs' and Ministers' vehicles will also be allowed to use sirens to navigate traffic jams etc

Parliament is seeking to pass a new Legislative Instrument (LI) to amend portions of the Road Traffic Regulations 2012.

The amendment will grant Members of Parliament (MPs) and Ministers of State privileges previously reserved for emergency and specialised vehicles.

A traffic jam on a street in Accra.
Source: Getty Images

When passed, the new LI will permit the fitting of sirens or bells as warning appliances on specific classes of vehicles, including those owned by MPs, Ministers of State, and Justices of the Supreme Court.

This class of persons could use sirens or bells to navigate traffic jams.

Also, parliament is seeking an amendment to Regulation 166 of LI 2180, which would remove speed limit regulations for parliament members and state ministers.

This exemption would only apply when the vehicle is used for official functions.

Earlier, in December 2020, parliament passed the Road Traffic (Amendment) Bill 2020, which introduced stiffer punishment for road traffic offenders whose actions led to an unborn child’s death.

That was the first time the House approved a private member’s bill proposed by MPs.

Lil Win charged with dangerous driving and negligently causing harm

Meanwhile, Kwadwo Nkansah, known as Lil Win, has been charged with dangerous driving and negligently causing harm following the road crash he was involved in, which claimed the life of a three-year-old boy.

According to the law, Lil Win is facing up to seven years in prison, given the nature of the charges.

The charges were given at the Asokore Mampong District Court, which granted Lil Win GH¢50,000 bail with two sureties.

Gridlock on Kasoa-Mallam road after downpour

YEN.com.gh reported that the Kasoa-Mallam road recently witnessed one of the heaviest traffic congestion.

Reports indicated that some travellers spent over nine hours on the road trying to get home.

The gridlock began after a downpour on Monday, May 13, 2024, caused silt to obstruct traffic flow.

Source: YEN.com.gh

