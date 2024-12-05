Ghana's Kente is now listed on UNESCO’s Representative List of Intangible Cultural Heritage of Humanity under the 2003 Convention on the Safeguarding of Intangible Cultural Heritage

This list recognises the craftmanship behind one of Africa's most colourful and vibrant textiles

The culture minister, Andrew Mercer, said the recognition reinforces Ghana's role as a leader in cultural heritage preservation and promotion on the international front

The List recognises the craftsmanship of Ghana’s traditional woven textile and emphasises its cultural and historical importance and origins from the Asante and Ewe communities of Ghana.

Ghana's Kente is now listed as one of UNESCO's Intangible Cultural Heritage.

Source: Getty Images

In a press statement signed by the sector minister, Andrew Egyapa Mercer, he explained that including Ghana’s Kente in the list was proof of the government’s commitment to preserving the country’s rich heritage and sharing it with the world.

He added that it further reinforces Ghana's role as a leader in cultural heritage preservation and promotion on the international front.

The Minister expressed his appreciation to all stakeholders, including traditional authorities, cultural institutions, artisans, and the implementing agencies, for their collaborative efforts in achieving this milestone.

He also acknowledged the peerless contributions of Bonwire, Agotime, and other communities, which continue to serve as the custodians of this cherished heritage.

Andrew Mercer was also grateful to President Akufo-Addo for his role in ensuring that Ghana received the honour.

Agyapa Mercer said his ministry would work tirelessly to promote and preserve Ghana’s cultural heritage.

Source: YEN.com.gh