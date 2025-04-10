The government has begun a borehole project in Senior High Schools at Tanyigbe SHS as part of the Water For All Initiative

Additional Water For All Initiative projects are underway at Taviefe Health Centre and Mawuko Girls School in Ho

The new water project has been well-received by residents, parents, and general stakeholders in the education sector who spoke to YEN.com.gh

PAY ATTENTION: NOW You can COMMENT on our articles on the YEN website! Learn how to get started.

The government has started drilling boreholes in schools in the Volta Region to address ongoing water challenges.

Under the Water For All Initiative, it launched a borehole project at Tanyigbe Senior High School in Ho.

Like other schools in the area, Tanyigbe SHS has struggled with a lack of potable water.

Government Begins Special Project, Provides Lifeline To Volta Senior High Schools Image: UGC

Source: UGC

Students endure long walks to fetch water, miss classes and have health concerns because of water scarcity.

The water project is being led by the Volta Regional Minister, James Gunu and the Volta Regional Coordinating Council.

Tackling Long-Term Water Challenges

In February 2025, as part of his commitment to long-term solutions, Gunu visited the Kpeve Water Headworks to assess damage to the pump systems.

This facility had been a major source of water distribution in the region, and its malfunction had caused extensive shortages.

The visit was aimed at evaluating the scale of the problem and laying the groundwork for a sustainable repair and maintenance strategy.

The Water For All Initiative is not merely about short-term projects but is part of a much larger vision for resilient infrastructure and sustainable development in the Volta Region.

Through the drilling of the borehole at Tanyigbe SHS, the government is laying a strong foundation for improved academic performance and public health outcomes.

Gunu emphasised the long-term vision behind the initiative stating that clean water is a necessity, not a luxury.

"We remain committed to providing this essential resource to our communities and schools across the Volta Region."

Community Voices Applaud the Initiative

Residents, parents, and school stakeholders are applauding the recent government initiative aimed at providing clean water to local schools — a move many describe as long overdue and deeply impactful.

“I’m very happy that the government is finally bringing water to our school. We’ve struggled for too long,” said a student at Tanyigbe SHS, beaming with relief.

A teacher at the same school echoed the sentiment, saying the project will go a long way in improving not just hygiene, but also class attendance.

"When water isn’t flowing, students must leave campus in search of water before and after classes. This causes delays and disrupts learning. We’re grateful to the government and Hon. James Gunu for not forgetting us.”

Golden Efe, a concerned parent said the last few years have been unbearable.

"Whenever the youth try to raise their grievances, they’re told to wait. This intervention shows their voices are finally being heard.”

However, not all voices are celebrating without concern. Azumah Gameli, a resident, pointed out that the Volta Region is more than just Ho.

"Volo Community Senior High School also needs urgent attention. The water crisis there has gotten so bad that students resort to open defecation in surrounding bushes.”

Mañuël Kĩng also expressed appreciation while making a passionate appeal: “Thank you, Hon. Regional Minister James Gunu. The best is yet to come. Please remember Adaklu Senior High School at Adaklu Waya. Students have to walk to fetch water almost daily, either from the Tordze River or a far-off pipe. It’s affecting their classes.”

Parents and community members widely regard the water project as a long-overdue but timely intervention — one that not only addresses basic needs but also reaffirms that the government listens when the people speak up.

Borehole drilling machine at site Image: UGC

Source: UGC

Expanding the Initiative Across the Region

The Tanyigbe SHS project is just one of several borehole drilling efforts under the Water For All Initiative.

The government has already started drilling operations at Taviefe Health Centre, Mawuko Girls School in Ho, and completed similar projects at Ho Technical Institute, Ho Airfield M/A Basic School, and Atiyinu.

These projects are transforming the accessibility of clean water in both academic and healthcare environments, aligning with broader government goals to uplift underserved areas.

“These aren’t isolated efforts,” said a representative from the Regional Coordinating Council.

“This is part of a deliberate, structured initiative by the government to address the water infrastructure gaps throughout the Volta Region.”

Ensuring Lasting Impact

By focusing on schools and health centres, the government is targeting sectors with the most immediate need for water. This approach is also aimed at reducing gender disparities in education, as lack of access to water disproportionately affects girls, particularly during menstruation.

With projects like the one at Tanyigbe SHS, the government is not only improving infrastructure but also safeguarding the dignity, health, and future of young learners.

"Water is life, and with this initiative, the government is giving life to our schools and communities," stated Grace Amekudzi, a local health worker and community advocate.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh