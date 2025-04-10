A former KNUST student leader left his 9–5 job as a sonographer to drive Bolt full-time, and it’s paying off big time

In the video, the driver says he earns GH₵8k monthly from Bolt and also brings in GH₵35k from other businesses

His journey highlights how young professionals in Ghana redefine success through entrepreneurship and flexible career paths

In Kumasi, a recent encounter with a Bolt driver has sparked conversations about career choices, financial independence, and the evolving mindset of young professionals in Ghana.

The driver, a trained sonographer, has reportedly left behind the conventional 9–5 medical career, which earned him a little over GH₵3,000 a month, to pursue full-time ride-hailing and entrepreneurship.

The video that has since gone viral shows the driver giving a breakdown of his monthly earnings. According to him, he currently earns around GH₵8,000 monthly from driving Bolt alone.

In addition to that, he operates multiple businesses that generate an impressive GH₵35,000 in monthly revenue.

His career shift has gained attention due to the remarkable level of success he has achieved outside the confines of his formal education.

Background of the Bolt Driver

Even though his name is unknown, his background was highlighted in the video. He previously served as the NASPA President for Kumasi (2017/2018) and was also a KNUST SRC Presidential Aspirant in 2014.

He is currently the President of the KNUST Graduate Students Association (2023/2024), demonstrating a strong track record of student leadership and community service.

Other Business Ventures

He is also the founder of two business ventures: ADCORP Enterprise and FEKA Farms. These companies are reportedly contributing to the agricultural and enterprise development space in Ghana, further emphasizing his commitment to building sustainable income streams.

Netizens shared mixed reactions to the video

YEN.com.gh gathered some mixed reactions from Ghanaians under the post

Bra Clement said:

"You go believe until you drive one yourself, all be lie"

Babyjoe said:

"Insightful! But impossible, I’m an online driver myself and trust me fuel takes nothing less than 40-45% of whatever sales i make, commission will take 28.5% and the remaining percentage is mine."

Oboi Prince said:

"I'm inspired by the guy... I have a 2.0L engine car and have been planning to use it for bolt. But some drivers have discouraged me for some time now. I'm finally making the move today."

Oheneba Nyame said:

"I always tell ppl Uber, Bolt, and Yango are money-making machines. The job is not for everyone. I was making ghc8k every month."

His story underscores a growing trend among young Ghanaians who are increasingly choosing flexible and unconventional career paths to meet their financial and personal goals. It also challenges the traditional perception that success is limited to white-collar jobs and reinforces the value of entrepreneurship in Ghana's economic landscape.

Ghanaian Lady Spends Over GH₵4,000 On Bolt And Yango Only

Meanwhile, YEN.com.gh reported that a Ghanaian lady, Miss Enny, recently shared her shock after reviewing how much she spent on ride-hailing apps in March.

Without even including the tips she gave drivers, the total left her disheartened.

Her post quickly drew attention on social media, with many users jumping in to offer practical advice on how to better manage transport costs and save money month to month.

Source: YEN.com.gh