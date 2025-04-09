Diana Asamoah, in a video, flaunted her wedding ring as she jammed to Daddy Lumba's song in a plush living room

The actress threw subtle shade at her critics and doubters who wished for her downfall in life

The video of Diana Asamoah flaunting her wedding ring and subtly jabbing her critics during her honeymoon garnered reactions

Popular Ghanaian actress and skitmaker Diana Asamoah has sparked attention after a video of her from her honeymoon surfaced on social media.

Diana Asamoah flaunts her wedding ring and subtly jabs her critics. Photo source: @diana1tv

The actress took to her official TikTok page to share a video of herself jamming to legendary Ghanaian highlife musician, Daddy Lumba's classic remix of Mensei Da (Harry) inside a plush living room.

In the video, Diana Asamoah, who was wearing a green short-sleeved shirt with shorts and home slippers, flaunted her diamond wedding ring as she sang the lyrics of Daddy Lumba's popular song and showed off her dance moves.

The co-star of skitmaker Opoku Bilson threw subtle shade at her doubters and enemies who wished for her downfall.

In the caption of her video, she expressed her gratitude to Dr Likee, Opoku Bilson and a close friend for supporting her union with her new husband.

Diana Asamoah and her husband, Solomon Agyei Sefa, married in a beautiful traditional wedding ceremony in Kumasi on Sunday, April 6, 2025.

Many popular Kumawood actors and content creators, including Dr Likee, Vivian Jill Lawrence, Vanessa Nicole, Kwaku Manu, Papa Kumasi, Kyekyeku, 39/40, Opoku Bilson, Aboske, Company, Awurama, and Ama Pokuaa Memeneda Ba, attended the plush ceremony to witness the union of their colleague and her sweetheart.

Diana Asamoah getting her makeup done before her wedding ceremony. Photo source: @diana1tv

The newlywed couple followed up their traditional wedding ceremony with a private reception event at the Greenwood Event Centre at Asokwa, a suburb of Kumasi, to celebrate their union and happiness with their friends and families.

Before Diana Asamoah's wedding, many assumed she was involved in a secret affair with her colleague, Opoku Bilson, with whom she played the role of sugar mummy in his skits.

On a few occasions, the actress claimed that she and Opoku Bilson were a couple both on-screen and off-screen. These claims generated backlash from Ghanaians, who expressed concern since the two actors had a significant age difference.

A week before the wedding, Diana Asamoah and Opoku Bilson had an interview with renowned media personality and entrepreneur Deloris Frimpong Manso on her Delay Show.

During the interview, Opoku Bilson finally shut down the relationship rumours, stating that he and Diana Asamoah were nothing more than close friends and that they had never been romantically linked.

Below is the video of Diana Asamoah flaunting her wedding ring and subtly jabbing her critics:

Reactions to Diana Asamoah flaunting wedding ring

YEN.com.gh has gathered some comments from social media users below:

Adiep3na commented:

"Sister Diana, all this while you were accusing Opoku of teaching Saa na wo na teachi 😂😂😂."

Meredith said:

"Show us the ring😂👏."

Ellen Nyarko wrote:

"The ring is ringing ampa madam Diana🎊✌️🌹."

Priscy Official commented:

"When the time is right, the lord will make it happen. My sisters, you will all marry and be happy in your marriages, okay🥰. Have patience."

Diana Asamoah spotted with husband during honeymoon

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Diana Asamoah was spotted with her husband, Solomon Agyei Sefa, on their honeymoon.

In a video, the actress vibed with her female friend as she and her new husband walked inside the compound of a huge mansion.

The video of Diana Asamoah and her husband on their honeymoon garnered reactions from fans on social media.

