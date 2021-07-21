YEN.com.gh, Ghana's leading online news and entertainment platform, has had a new kid on its block of brilliant achievements

The leading online news and entertainment platform in Ghana, YEN.com.gh has entered a list of finalists at Africa's premier digital news awards, WAN-IFRA 2021.

The annual awards recognise publishers who have delivered unique and original digital media projects in the last 12 months, from new approaches to digital subscriptions, to impactful native advertising campaigns.

YEN.com.gh was able to make the list due to several exciting accomplishments the Ghanaian media house has attained.

According to a ranking on Alexa, YEN.com.gh is Ghana's second media publisher by audience and seventh overall most visited website in Ghana.

Global international companies such as Google and Facebook recognize YEN.com.gh as their partner and the website is a member of the United Nations SDG Media Compact

Recently, Facebook revealed the names of top-earning brands in Instant Articles in Sub-Saharan Africa and YEN.com.gh made the list with a significant 20.9M Instant Article pageviews in 2020.

YEN.com.gh journalists cover inspiring human-interest stories, entertainment and celebrity news content, local and world politics and current affairs.

Founded in September 2015, YEN has grown to become the top digital news platform in Ghana and has pioneered several technical and data-driven solutions for delivering news according to our readers' preferences.

In 2019, YEN was named the best online news medium of the year by the National Communications Award, an award scheme backed by Ghana's Ministry of Communications.

