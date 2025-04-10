Online News Portal of the Year National communications award Finalist in best audience engagement

Peller: Shatta Wale's Team Gives Popular Nigerian Streamer Grand Welcome As He Lands In Ghana
by  Kofi Owusu 3 min read
  • Peller, in a video, landed in Ghana for the first time on Thursday, April 10, 2025, after Shatta Wale recently shared plans to host him
  • The famous Nigerian streamer received a rousing welcome from the SM boss' manager, Sammy Flex and other team members at the airport
  • Peller's arrival in Ghana garnered massive reactions from many Ghanaians who thronged to social media to share their opinions

Famous Nigerian streamer and content creator Habeeb Hamzat Adelaja, popularly known as Peller, arrived in Ghana for the first time on Thursday, April 10, 2025.

Peller, Shatta Wale, Peller and Shatta Wale, Ghana, Peller in Ghana, Nigerian streamer
Shatta Wale's team gives popular Nigerian streamer Peller a grand welcome as he lands in Ghana.
Source: TikTok

The streamer received a rousing welcome from Ghanaian dancehall artiste Shatta Wale's team, including manager Sammy Flex, content creator Made In Ghana and bloggers, after he got off his flight at the Kotoka International Airport in Accra.

Peller beamed with excitement as he engaged in a friendly banter with Made In Ghana, who handed him a stole as a gesture to officially welcome him.

The 19-year-old Nigerian streamer almost lost his cool as he got swarmed by a crowd of bloggers who were looking to take visuals of his grand arrival in the country.

As he made his way to a car that was waiting to take him to one of Shatta Wale's houses, where he would lodge throughout his stay in Ghana, Peller pleaded with the bloggers and some SM fans who had overcrowded the entrance and were almost blocked from leaving the premises of the Kotoka International Airport.

Peller, Shatta Wale, Peller and Jarvis, Streamer, Ghana, Social media
Nigerian streamer Peller with Ghanaian dancehall musician Shatta Wale.
Source: Instagram

The famous Nigerian streamer, who currently holds the record for the highest-viewed stream in Africa with 76k views, is in the country after Shatta Wale, in partnership with his Shaxi Ghana business venture, agreed to host him in the country.

The dancehall musician recently announced Peller's trip to Ghanaians on his social media platforms. His post generated a huge buzz online considering the content creator's recent remarks about Shatta Wale.

Despite interacting with Shatta Wale, Stonebwoy and other Ghanaians on his streaming platforms, the streamer had never visited Ghana.

Peller initially expressed no interest in visiting in country and criticised the living conditions after he found difficulties communicating with his rumoured girlfriend, Elizabeth Amaduo, popularly known as Jarvis travelled to Ghana in 2024.

Below is the video of Peller arriving at the airport in Ghana:

Peller's arrival in Ghana stirs reactions

YEN.com.gh has gathered some comments from social media users below:

Mission commented:

"If not for Shatta Wale, like who get this boy eim time 😂.. I wonder what English he go dey talk plus Shatta 😂."

Nana Yaw said:

"I am a BHIM fan, but I think Shatta needs Peller more than Peller needs Shatta because Shatta can't level himself up with any musician in Ghana and internationally now. So now he can level himself with TikTok."

Chef_vee wrote:

"Ghanaians are too loving and forgiving for my liking 😒."

Shatta Wale excites over Vybz Kartel's post

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Shatta Wale expressed excitement after his mentor, Vybz Kartel, posted him on social media.

The dancehall musician urged his colleagues in the Ghanaian music industry to seize the opportunities from his association with Vybz Kartel.

Shatta Wale's social media post garnered massive reactions from Ghanaians on social media.

