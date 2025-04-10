Nigerian actress Regina Daniels was overjoyed to have been featured in the same movie as the legendary Nigerian actor Osita Iheme

She shared behind-the-scenes pictures on Instagram, and in the caption, she hailed the Nigerian actor for making her childhood awesome

Many people spoke about how excited they were for the collaboration, while Toehrs shared their views on the new movie, For This I Promise

Nigerian actress Regina Daniels could not hold back her excitement as she was featured in a new movie with the legendary Nigerian actor Osita Iheme.

Regina Daniels hails the legendary Osita Iheme. Image Credit: @regina.daniels

Source: Instagram

Regina Daniels and Osita Iheme in new movie

Regina Daniels took to her Instagram page to announce that she was featured in a new movie with the veteran Nigerian actor, Osita Iheme.

She shared behind-the-scenes pictures and videos from filming the newly released movie, For This I Promise, a One and Two Films production.

In the caption, she expressed how over the moon she felt being on a movie set with Mr Iheme, who is well known as Pawpaw for the role he played in Aki na Ukwa.

Regina, one of the wives of Nigerian billionaire Ned Nwoko, referred to Pawpaw as a legend and hailed him for making her childhood awesome.

"Made a movie with the legend that made my childhood awesome 💃!!! @ositalheme FOR THIS I PROMISE now showing on UCHENNA Mmbunabo TV @oneandtwofilms_ "

Regina and Osita on a movie set

Reactions to Regina and Osita's movie

Annie Macauley, Nigerian actress and the ex-wife of Nigerian musician 2Baba, and several others took to the comment section to share their excitement about the movie.

Many people noted that it was a dream come true for her to have been on a movie set with her childhood movie idol.

Below are the reactions of social media users to the new movie featuring Regina Daniels and Osita Iheme:

annieidibia1 said:

"My baby 😍😍😍😍😍😍😍 Gina be so damnnnnn freaking cuteeeeeeeee🥰 miss miss paw paw 🤎🤎."

samuelnanakojobiney said:

"I watched the movie and I must say that I love every bit of it ❤️❤️👏👏."

slimatic_nandy_sep10 said:

"All Jamaican gathered here 🇯🇲, skillibeng 🔥 Molly 🫶🏽."

wedding_inspiration.ng said:

"Regina is a very beautiful young girl. I just wonder what made you decide to marry a man that old. Girl what happened🤦🏽‍♀️🥴."

torib1103 said:

"Woooow I love this movie already the cast is looking Amazing 🔥❤️❤."

For This I Promise new movie

Photos of Regina Daniels and Osita Iheme

Regina Daniels and Osita Iheme in new Nigerian movie. Image Credit: @regina.daniels and @oneandtwofilms

Source: Instagram

Regina Daniels and Annie Macaulay club

YEN.com.gh reported that Nigerian screen stars Regina Daniels and Annie Macaulay had fans swooning after a heartwarming video of their fun night out at a club surfaced online.

The actresses were spotted in matching denim-themed outfits, complete with bold makeup and elegant hairstyles, as they enjoyed each other's company on the dance floor.

The video quickly made waves on social media, with fans admiring their bond and sense of style. While some compared their personal lives and marriages, others simply expressed joy at seeing the two stars unwinding and sharing a genuine moment of friendship.

Source: YEN.com.gh