The presidency directed all Ministers of State to ensure CEOs of public institutions who have exceeded retirement limits hand over without delay

The instruction covers chief executives who reached age 60 without a valid post-retirement contract

A letter dated November 23, 2026, signed by Presidential Secretary Dr Callistus Mahama, outlined the specific constitutional provisions

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The presidency has ordered chief executives of public institutions and state-owned organisations who have breached constitutional retirement limits to hand over their responsibilities and leave office immediately.

The presidency directed all Ministers of State to ensure CEOs of public institutions who have exceeded retirement limits hand over without delay. Credit: John Dramani Mahama

Source: Facebook

3News reported that the instruction, contained in a letter dated 23 November 2026 and signed by the Secretary to the President, Dr Callistus Mahama, was addressed to all Ministers of State.

Ministers have been tasked with ensuring that CEOs under their respective oversight comply with Article 199 of the 1992 Constitution, which sets the compulsory retirement age for public officers at 60.

The directive applies to three categories of chief executives: those who have reached 60 and are serving without a valid post-retirement contract, those whose existing contracts have already expired, and those who have exhausted the maximum re-engagement period permitted under the Constitution.

The Presidency cited Article 199(4), which allows an appointing authority to re-engage a retired public officer where the needs of the service demand it.

Under this provision, re-engagement may be granted in intervals of up to two years, but cannot exceed five years in total. Where re-engagement begins at age 60, the absolute limit falls at age 65.

Chief executives who have reached whichever threshold applies to their situation are required to finalise the handover process and exit office. Those whose lawful tenure ends imminently must submit their handing-over notes no later than their final day in post.

The handing-over notes are expected to provide a comprehensive account of each institution's current state of affairs. This includes ongoing programmes, commitments and decisions that remain outstanding, and any matters that require the immediate attention of the relevant Board or Council upon the CEO's departure.

Responsibility for ensuring compliance rests with the ministers who oversee each institution. The letter makes clear that the directive is not discretionary; ministers are expected to enforce the constitutional requirements within their portfolios without exception.

GTEC fight with past UCC Vice Chancellor

The Ghana Tertiary Education Commission (GTEC) took drastic action against the University of Cape Coast (UCC), blocking all government-related support and services to the institution.

In a letter issued on September 22, 2025, GTEC designated UCC as 'non-existent' on its official portal, citing then-Vice-Chancellor Professor Johnson Nyarko Boampong's refusal to comply with a retirement directive.

He eventually stepped down.

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Source: YEN.com.gh