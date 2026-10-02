Investigative journalist Maynard Manyowa alleged that armed soldiers were sent to Wicknell Chivayo's Harare home shortly after he died in a helicopter crash

Manyowa also alleged that Tanzania's president offered to dispatch personal aides to help secure the upmarket Gletwin mansion

The reported military presence coincided with a change in the couple's funeral arrangements, with the service moved away from the mansion

Zimbabwean businessman Wicknell Chivayo had barely been confirmed dead before reports emerged that soldiers had been sent to his upmarket Harare home, according to claims made by investigative journalist Maynard Manyowa.

Armed soldiers reportedly stationed at Wicknell Chivayo’s Gletwin mansion after his fatal helicopter crash, as funeral plans shifted amid unverified claims. Image credit: UGC

Source: UGC

Chivayo, his wife Lucy Muteke, known as Lulu, and three others perished in a helicopter crash on 30 September 2026.

The remaining victims were identified as Senelisiwe Magagula, Captain Kelvin T Soda, and Captain Courage Mutavirwa.

Soldiers allegedly stationed at Gletwin mansion

Manyowa alleged that armed military personnel were deployed to the couple's residence in Harare's Gletwin suburb almost immediately after news of the crash became public.

He did not frame the move as routine security but rather as a deliberate effort to control access to the property and prevent valuable items from disappearing in the confusion that followed the deaths.

Adding to the controversy, Manyowa also alleged that the Tanzanian president offered to send personal aides to assist in securing the mansion.

If accurate, the claim suggests the property's contents drew significant interest well beyond Zimbabwe's borders.

No official statement from any government or family representative has been issued to confirm or refute either allegation, as reported by Briefly.co.za.

Funeral moved away from the family home

The reported military presence appeared to coincide with a notable shift in the couple's funeral arrangements.

Rather than holding the service at the Gletwin mansion, the family opted to use a relative's home as the venue instead.

Several observers online drew a direct link between the two developments, with the change in location attracting considerable attention and comment.

The X post below provides more details about the alleged deployment of soldiers to Wicknell Chivayo’s mansion following his demise.

Funeral venue change draws online attention

The reported military presence coincided with a shift in funeral arrangements.

Rather than holding the service at the Gletwin property, the family moved the venue to a relative's home. Several social media users drew a direct connection between the two developments.

Reactions online were pointed and varied.

@KRangarirai pushed back against the narrative, writing:

"His house is not barricaded. I live close to his house in Gletywn. There have always been security guys at his place. Nothing has changed."

@Mathuthu offered a different explanation for the venue change:

"The uncle said it was their decision. They don't want people foraging through his house."

@igweeboss went further, claiming:

"Besides money and gold, there is a lot of paper trail in that house which can expose even ED himself. African leaders are evil."

@Ariseekklesi kept it brief:

"No honour among thieves."

@faraiwande simply remarked:

"Not even surprised by this."

Security aide recounts the final words before the helicopter crash that killed five, as Wicknell Chivayo’s pilot struggled in the clouds before silence. Image credit: Pilot Institute, Wicknell Chivayo

Source: UGC

Wicknell: Pilot's last words before crash surfaces

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that a security aide attached to Zimbabwean businessman Wicknell Chivayo has given a harrowing account of the last radio transmissions made by a pilot before a helicopter crash that killed five people on September 30, 2026.

The aide, who was aboard a separate helicopter on the same return journey, said conditions in the sky deteriorated sharply while both aircraft were in the air.

The pilot carrying Chivayo suggested rerouting through Bromley to avoid the worsening weather.

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Source: YEN.com.gh