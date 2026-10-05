The Adenta Circuit Court granted Salomey Awiti Baffoe bail of GH¢100,000 with two civil servant sureties

Baffoe, a 40-year-old mother of three, was arrested at her Hansua home at 11:30 p.m. on September 13, 2026

Her family struggled to locate her after the arrest, with regional police and National Security initially denying knowledge of the operation

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The Adenta Circuit Court has granted bail of GH¢100,000 to Salomey Awiti Baffoe, a woman facing accusations of being an accomplice to controversial Ghanaian TikToker Ghana Jollof, with the court setting two civil servant sureties each earning a minimum of GH¢3,000 per month as a condition.

Ghana Jollof Case: Salomey Awiti Baffoe Finally Granted GH¢100,000 Bail

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Baffoe was represented in court by Nana Agyei Baffour Awuah, the Member of Parliament for Manhyia South, who welcomed the bail ruling as a positive outcome for his client.

The circumstances surrounding Baffoe's detention had drawn significant public attention before her court appearance.

Three individuals identifying themselves as National Security operatives arrived at her home in Hansua, near Techiman in the Bono East Region, at approximately 11:30 p.m. on Sunday, 13 September 2026, and took her away.

Baffoe, a 40-year-old mother of three, was left unaccounted for in the immediate aftermath of the operation.

Her family reportedly found it difficult to determine her location following the late-night incident, raising alarm in the community.

Authorities Initially Denied Knowledge of Operation

Adding to the concern, both the Bono East Regional Police Command and Regional National Security officials were reported to have stated they held no record of the operation at the time inquiries were made. The lack of official acknowledgement deepened uncertainty over the legality and chain of custody surrounding her detention.

Baffoe's connection to the case stems from allegations that she assisted Ghana Jollof, a TikToker whose activities have attracted legal scrutiny in Ghana.

The precise nature of her alleged involvement has not been publicly detailed beyond the accomplice charge before the court.

With bail now granted, Baffoe is expected to remain free pending further proceedings in the matter at the Adenta Circuit Court.

Police claim high-profile sponsor of Ghana Jollof

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Ghana's Criminal Investigations Department (CID) had shared that its probe into the "Ghana Jollof" TikTok account had uncovered a web of alleged financial transactions linking a Techiman-based senior nurse to high-profile individuals across the country.

CID Director-General COP Lydia Donkor stated at a press briefing, indicating that forensic examination of the mobile phone belonging to Salomey Awiti Baffoe established a prior friendship between her and Barbara Asantewaa Kodua, the woman the police believe operates the "Ghana Jollof" account.

Audio interviews conducted as part of the investigation reportedly reinforced that finding.

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Source: YEN.com.gh