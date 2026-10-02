EOCO has officially described a circulating GH¢50 million bail report for Manhyia South MP Baffour Awuah as false on Friday, October 2, 2026

The anti-graft agency issued the clarification via its official X page after the report gained widespread public attention

Baffour Awuah had voluntarily reported to EOCO on October 1 following a High Court arrest warrant, accompanied by lawyers and fellow MPs

The Economic and Organised Crime Office (EOCO) has publicly rejected a widely circulated report that Manhyia South Member of Parliament Nana Agyei Baffour Awuah has been granted bail of GH¢50 million.

EOCO dismisses GH¢50 million bail report for Manhyia South MP Nana Agyei Baffour Awuah. Image credit: Dek360Ghana, EOCO, GHOneTV

Source: Facebook

In a statement published on EOCO's official X page on the afternoon of Friday, October 2, 2026, the anti-graft agency categorically described the report as false and called on the public to disregard it entirely.

The denial came after reports spread rapidly online claiming the MP had been released on GH¢50 million bail with three sureties following his arrest by EOCO.

The claims drew considerable public interest given the high-profile nature of the investigation surrounding the parliamentarian and lawyer.

What EOCO's statement did not clarify

Notably, EOCO's statement confined itself to rejecting the specific figure of GH¢50 million.

The agency did not address whether Baffour Awuah had been granted bail under any other terms, nor did it confirm whether he remained in the agency's custody.

His actual bail status, therefore, remains unconfirmed as at the time of publication.

Baffour Awuah arrested by EOCO

Baffour Awuah walked into the EOCO offices on Thursday, October 1, after the High Court issued an arrest warrant against him.

His decision to present himself voluntarily followed a prior incident on September 23, when EOCO officials attempted to arrest him at the Accra High Court, an episode that generated significant public discussion.

When he reported to the agency, the MP arrived with his legal team and a number of fellow Members of Parliament.

The investigation against Baffour Awuah centres on a range of allegations, including criminal conspiracy, causing financial loss to SIC Savings and Loans, money laundering, and tax-related offences.

These allegations are still under investigation and have not been proven by any court.

With EOCO now on record dismissing the GH¢50 million bail report, attention turns to what the next steps in the case will be.

YEN.com.gh will continue to follow official communications and provide updates as new information emerges.

The X post by EOCO is below.

Annoh-Dompreh reacts to Baffour Awuah's detention

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported on Frank Annoh-Dompreh’s reaction to the overnight detention of Manhyia South MP Nana Agyei Baffour Awuah by EOCO, which he called unprecedented in Ghana’s history.

Annoh-Dompreh said Baffour Awuah had voluntarily reported to investigators and dismissed claims that officers found incriminating material during a search. He also warned that political power changes hands as the investigation continues.

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Source: YEN.com.gh