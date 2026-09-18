Ghana Police Service CID Director-General COP Lydia Donkor revealed findings from forensic investigations into the Ghana Jollof TikTok account

Forensic analysis of mobile phones linked Techiman-based nurse Salomey Awiti Baffoe to alleged operator Barbara Asantewaa Kodua, who is believed to be based in the UK

Police say mobile money records exposed a network of financial transfers, including funds traced to influential individuals within Ghanaian society

Ghana's Criminal Investigations Department (CID) has revealed that its probe into the "Ghana Jollof" TikTok account has uncovered a web of alleged financial transactions linking a Techiman-based senior nurse to high-profile individuals across the country.

Ghana Police CID shares forensic findings linking nurse Salomey Baffoe, UK-based Barbara Kodua and influential figures to the Ghana Jollof TikTok full probe. Image credit: UGC

Source: UGC

CID Director-General COP Lydia Donkor disclosed at a press briefing, stating that forensic examination of the mobile phone belonging to Salomey Awiti Baffoe established a prior friendship between her and Barbara Asantewaa Kodua, the woman the police believe operates the "Ghana Jollof" account.

Audio interviews conducted as part of the investigation reportedly reinforced that finding.

Financial network behind Ghana Jollof uncovered

According to COP Donkor, analysis of audio and video call logs, together with mobile money transaction records retrieved from Baffoe's device, pointed to substantial sums of money flowing into her account.

The police alleged that a portion of those funds originated from influential figures in Ghanaian society before being passed on to Kodua.

Investigators further alleged that Kodua, believed to be resident in the United Kingdom, had been sending money back to Baffoe in Ghana.

Baffoe allegedly used a portion of those remittances to pay individuals tasked with redistributing and circulating videos produced by Kodua across various social media platforms.

"We know all those, including high-profile persons within our society, who are funding them," COP Donkor stated.

COP Donkor confirmed that transcripts, phone records, and other digital materials gathered during the forensic process would be presented as evidence in court.

She stressed that the investigation remained active as detectives work to map out the full scope of the alleged network, covering those involved in financing, producing, and distributing the content under scrutiny.

The police said forensic analysis of voices, call records, mobile money transfers, and other digital data formed the backbone of the evidence compiled so far.

The Facebook post below contains the full Police CID brief on the Ghana Jollof case.

Ghana Jollof bruhaha: Oliver Barker-Vormawor slams police

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that lawyer and human rights activist Oliver Barker-Vormawor has publicly criticised the Ghana Police Service for declaring popular TikToker and NPP supporter Ghana Jollof a wanted person via a social media post, describing the move as an "unnecessary public stunt."

On September 17, 2026, Barker-Vormawor took to Facebook to react to a Ghana Police wanted notice bearing the name Barbara Asantewaa Kodua, aged 40, who authorities claim is Ghana Jollof.

According to the poster, the woman was last seen at Accra International Airport on 4th August 2022 and is suspected to be hiding in the United Kingdom, where she is wanted for allegedly inciting violence.

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Source: YEN.com.gh