President John Mahama granted presidential pardons to 863 convicted persons in commemoration of Ghana's 70th Independence Anniversary

The pardons cover multiple categories, including first offenders, the seriously ill, the elderly, and those on death row

Relevant state institutions have been directed to take the necessary steps to implement the president's decision

President John Dramani Mahama has granted presidential pardons to 863 convicted persons, invoking his constitutional authority.

This is to mark Ghana's 70th Independence Anniversary with what the presidency described as an act of mercy and national reflection.

President John Mahama granted presidential pardons to 863 convicted persons. Credit: John Dramani Mahama

Source: Facebook

The decision, announced in a statement, was taken in accordance with Article 72(1) of the 1992 Constitution, following consultation with the Council of State.

State institutions have been directed to carry out the necessary administrative steps to give effect to the pardons.

The 863 beneficiaries fall across eight distinct categories. The largest group comprises 819 first offenders who will be released outright. Thirteen prisoners aged 70 years and above also qualify for immediate release, as do six individuals classified as seriously ill and two granted pardons on special recommendation.

Eleven inmates currently on death row will have their sentences commuted to life imprisonment rather than being released, while six serving life sentences will have their terms reduced to a definite 20-year sentence. Three individuals who submitted petitions and three others classified under a separate category also form part of the total.

Mahama Cites National Milestone

The Office of the President stated that the pardon was granted in direct commemoration of Ghana's 70th Independence Anniversary, framing it as a gesture consistent with the significance of the occasion.

Presidential pardons tied to national commemorations are an established practice in Ghana, allowing the sitting president to exercise the prerogative of mercy for humanitarian and symbolic reasons at key moments in the country's calendar.

The presidency did not release the names of individuals included in any of the categories, and no details regarding specific cases were made public alongside the announcement.

Is Ato Essien Part of Mahama's Pardons?

In 2025, YEN.com.gh reported that Mahama was petitioned by a lawyer to grant a presidential pardon to William Ato Essien, founder of Capital Bank, who is currently sentenced to 15 years in prison.

The petition submitted by Andrew Appiah-Danquah described the sentence for stealing over GH¢90 million of liquidity support provided by the Bank of Ghana to Capital Bank as a great injustice.

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Source: YEN.com.gh