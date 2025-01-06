Akufo-Addo Pardons Ato Essien, 10 Others As Part Of Clemency Initiative

President Nana Akufo-Addo has pardoned 11 convicts, including Ato Essien, the former Chief Executive Officer of the now-defunct Capital Bank.

Don't miss out! Get your daily dose of sports news straight to your phone. Join YEN's Sports News channel on WhatsApp now!

This pardon comes as part of a broader clemency initiative.

President Akufo-Addo pardons Ato Essien and 10 others as he prepares to leave office

Source: Getty Images

Essien is the most high-profile name on the pardon list. He founded the defunct Capital Bank and was sentenced to 15 years in prison by an Accra High Court in October 2023.

He was found guilty of financial crimes relating to the mismanagement of funds, including the embezzlement of GH¢620 million in liquidity support provided by the Bank of Ghana to Capital Bank. This led to widespread financial instability and contributed to the loss of trust in the banking sector.

Full list of persons pardoned

1. Akwasi Alhassan – He was convicted of murder and sentenced to death on 19th March 1993. He has been in prison since then (31 years). He is now serving life imprisonment per presidential order.

2. Beatrice Ofori – She was convicted on 6th June 2023 for 8 years with hard labour. She is currently 64 years old and is seriously hypertensive. This has affected both legs, leading to her inability to move freely. She spends most of her time in the prison infirmary.

3. Frank Obeng – He was convicted and sentenced to 40 years in prison. He is currently serving his sentence in Nsawam Prison. His sentence is proposed to be reduced from 40 to 12 years.

4. Stephen Nyarko – He was convicted of conspiracy to rob and robbery in December 2010 and sentenced to 30 years. He has served 22 years in total, including time spent in remand.

5. Osman Inusah – He was convicted of conspiracy to commit robbery even though he was found not guilty of armed robbery. A petition submitted on his behalf states that he has mental health challenges, which need to be treated and managed at home.

6. Joseph Nana Kwaku Boateng – He was convicted for attempted export and possession of narcotic substances on 28th May 2019 and sentenced to 15 years. He has served 8 years in total including five spent in remand.

7. Emmanuel Adu Mensah – He was convicted of possession of narcotics and sentenced to a prison term of 15 years in April 2024. He is currently serving his prison term in Nsawam Prison.

8. Kwame Twum Ampofo – In April 2024, he was convicted of possession of narcotics and sentenced to 10 years in prison. He is currently serving his sentence in Nsawam Prison.

9. Alexander Andrew Nii Lante Lawson – He was convicted of stealing and sentenced to a prison term of 5 years with hard labour and ordered to refund an amount of GH¢532,193.26 on 5th November, 2021. He has served 3 years in prison. His health has deteriorated significantly while he has been in prison.

10. Ato Essien

11. Philip Assibit

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh