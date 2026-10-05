Spain Lists 4 Categories of Foreigners Who Can Obtain Citizenship by Option

Spain's Ministry of Foreign Affairs published the qualifying groups for citizenship through the option pathway

The Spanish government set specific time limits for three of the four categories of eligible foreigners

Applicants living outside Spain must complete the declaration process through a Spanish Consular Office

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Spain has outlined the conditions under which foreigners can acquire Spanish nationality through a legal route known as the option pathway, identifying four distinct groups of people who are eligible to apply.

pain lists the categories of people who can get citizenship by option.

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The country's Ministry of Foreign Affairs describes the option as a mechanism that allows qualifying foreigners to formally declare their intention to become Spanish citizens.

Those residing in Spain must submit the declaration in person at the Civil Registry in their area of residence, while those living abroad can initiate the process through the nearest Spanish Consular Office.

Who qualifies for Spanish Nationality by Option

The Spanish government has defined four qualifying categories, each carrying its own conditions and, in most cases, a deadline for application.

The first group covers individuals who are or have previously been under the parental authority of a Spanish citizen. These applicants must file their declaration within two years of turning 18 or becoming legally emancipated.

The second category stands out as the only one with no time restriction. People whose father or mother was Spanish and who were born in Spain may apply at any point, with no deadline attached.

The third group includes individuals who, after reaching adulthood, have their parentage officially established or learn that their place of birth was in Spain. A two-year window opens from the date that fact is legally confirmed.

The fourth category applies to people who were adopted by Spanish citizens after the age of 18. A two-year deadline also applies here, running from the date the adoption was formally completed.

How Spain's Citizenship Declaration works

For applicants based in Spain, the Civil Registry in their place of residence manages the declaration. Those outside the country must reach out to the relevant Spanish Consular Office to complete the required steps.

The option pathway is a separate route from other avenues such as naturalisation through long-term residency. It is specifically designed for individuals who already have pre-existing ties to Spain or to Spanish citizens through family connections, parentage, or adoption.

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Source: YEN.com.gh