President John Mahama has been petitioned to grant a presidential pardon to William Ato Essien, founder of Capital Bank currently sentenced to 15 years in prison.

The petition submitted by Andrew Appiah-Danquah, a lawyer, described the sentence for stealing over GH¢90 million of liquidity support provided by the Bank of Ghana to Capital Bank as a great injustice.

Citi News reported that Appiah-Danquah has serious concerns about the fairness and integrity of Essien’s conviction.

He also argued that Essien had made significant contributions to Ghana’s financial sector.

Appiah-Danquah also insisted in the petition that Capital Bank’s collapse in 2017 was politically orchestrated.

"Mr. Essien refused to bow to political pressure to cede control of his bank to powerful interests, which ultimately led to its targeted demise. The GH¢620 Million Liquidity Support Was a Commercial Loan, Not a Fraud…Capital Bank was repaying this loan and had already paid GH¢336 million in interest over two years—clear evidence that it was a legitimate banking transaction."

“Granting a Presidential Pardon to Ato Essien will not only restore justice but will also affirm your commitment to a truly new Ghana—one where freedom and justice are not just words, but lived realities."

