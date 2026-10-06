Ibrahim Mahama spoke at Dzata Cement's fifth anniversary, challenging the idea that Ghanaians cannot own major industrial businesses

The CEO revealed the personal obstacles and key figures behind the cement plant's journey from concept to operation

Mahama also shared his philosophy on succession, explaining why he stepped back from running the company he founded

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Ibrahim Mahama, Chief Executive Officer and Sole Shareholder of Dzata Cement Limited, has declared that Ghanaians are capable of building and owning large-scale industries, pushing back against a dependence on foreign companies.

He made the remarks at the fifth anniversary celebration of Dzata Cement, where he outlined the personal motivations, financial difficulties and key partnerships that shaped the company's development.

Ibrahim Mahama spoke at Dzata Cement's fifth anniversary. Credit: Dzata Cement

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Mahama said the idea of building a cement plant grew out of his earlier work as a cement transporter and mining contractor.

After accompanying his trucks to Ghacem's facility in Takoradi to observe how the production process worked, he concluded that replicating it was within reach.

He subsequently travelled to Germany, where he engaged equipment manufacturers and arranged bank financing to begin development.

project, however, ran into serious financial and operational setbacks during construction. His younger brother and a number of other individuals eventually stepped in to help complete the equipment installation.

Mahama also credited distributors who remained loyal to Dzata Cement during its most fragile early period, including a stretch when the company could not raise enough funds to clear imported cement from port.

"They all joined hands together, the cement came, we allocated it to them, and then Dzata Cement started," he said.

He also acknowledged former Trade Minister Alan Kwadwo Kyerematen for backing the project during the administration of former President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo.

"Alan, wherever you are, I'm giving you a thumbs up. Thank you very much for standing behind us," Mahama said.

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Source: YEN.com.gh