Nafisa Mahama, the daughter of businessman Ibrahim Mahama, was spotted at the fifth anniversary launch and durbar of Dzata Cement, the company owned by her father

Her arrival was captured by blogger GH Hyper in a live video shared on Instagram, and the footage immediately drew reactions from curious social media users

Dzata Cement is a wholly Ghanaian-owned cement producer based in Tema, and the company is marking its fifth anniversary with a special launch and durbar event

Ghana’s top stories, now easier to find. Discover our new search feature!

Ibrahim Mahama's daughter, Nafisa Mahama, has been spotted at the 5th anniversary launch and durbar of Dzata Cement.

A cheerful family photo of Nana Akua Addo, her husband and their two daughters resurfaces online. Image credit: GH Hyper.

Source: Instagram

Nafisa Mahama, also known as Nafi, is the eldest daughter of businessman Ibrahim Mahama. Dzata Cement is the Tema-based company owned by her father, which presents itself as a wholly Ghanaian-owned cement producer.

YEN.com.gh earlier reported that she serves as the company's Managing Director.

The plant was visited by then Trade Minister Alan Kyerematen in May 2021 and described as Ghana's first wholly Ghanaian-owned cement production factory.

Nafisa Mahama arrives at Dzata Cement anniversary

GH Hyper shared a live video of Nafisa Mahama making her way to the 5th Anniversary Launch and Durbar of Dzata Cement.

In the video, she is seen in a white polo shirt carrying the anniversary branding, with a black headband and what appears to be a folder in her hand.

She stands on a red carpet in front of a backdrop bearing the Dzata Cement lion logo and a large number five. Other guests in branded polo shirts stood beside her.

The Instagram video of GH Hyper, in which Nafisa Mahama arrives at the Dzata Cement 5th anniversary launch, is below.

Fans react to Nafisa Mahama's appearance

Some users joked that someone in the video resembled Kwame Nkrumah, while one commenter praised her simple look.

YEN.com.gh compiled some of the comments below.

kezia.m.jung wrote:

"The simplest rich man's child I have seen so far."

swatzclothing said:

"Wait! That's Kwame Nkrumah."

huzaifclinton_ commented:

"Kwame Nkrumah is alive bro 😮"

Ibrahim Mahama and daughter attend ceremony

According to an earlier report by YEN.com.gh, Ibrahim Mahama made a rare public appearance with his daughter Nafi at the signing ceremony of his Black Volta gold project on July 7, 2025.

Nafi wore a black custom-branded Dzata Cement Lacoste and later sat down to interact with other attendees. GH Hyper also shared that video, which drew many reactions online.

Don't miss out! Get your daily dose of sports news straight to your phone. Join YEN's Sports News channel on WhatsApp now!

Source: YEN.com.gh