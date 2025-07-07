Renowned Ghanaian businessman Ibrahim Mahama has courted attention after he made a public appearance with his beautiful daughter, Nafi Mahama, on Monday, July 7, 2025.

The business mogul and his mentor, Samuel Esson Jonah, were present for the signing ceremony for his company, Engineers and Planners' acquisition of the Black Volta Gold project facility in Accra.

The Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of the Ghana GoldBod, Sammy Gyamfi, Madam Angela List, Gomoa Central MP Kwame A-Plus, and media personality Bernard Avle also attended the ceremony to witness the official acquisition.

At the ceremony, Ibrahim Mahama announced that he had secured a $100 million facility from the ECOWAS Bank for Investment and Development (EBID) to acquire the mining project.

Ibrahim Mahama attends signing ceremony with daughter

In a video shared by renowned blogger GH Hyper, Ibrahim Mahama's beautiful daughter, Nafi Mahama, was spotted at the signing ceremony.

The Engineers and Planners CEO shared a warm embrace with his daughter as they arrived at the event. Nafi, spotting a black custom-branded Dzata Cement Lacoste, later sat on a chair and interacted with other attendees.

Ibrahim Mahama's daughter and the other attendees witnessed her father make the massive acquisition, described by Sir Sam Jonah as “a long overdue breakthrough and a powerful symbol of what is possible when vision meets courage and ambition meets execution.”

Nafi Mahama beamed with a smile as she embraced Sir Sam Jonah and engaged in a photoshoot following the conclusion of the Black Volta Gold project facility signing ceremony.

Ibrahim Mahama's sighting at the event with his beautiful daughter marked a rare occasion where they have been spotted in public.

The video of Ibrahim Mahama's daughter, Nafi Mahama, at the signing ceremony of her father's Black Volta Gold project family is below:

